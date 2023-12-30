https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/maine-kicks-trump-off-ballot-us-mexico-border-rafah-border-crossing-1115884871.html

Maine Kicks Trump Off Ballot, US-Mexico Border, Rafah Border Crossing

Maine Kicks Trump Off Ballot, US-Mexico Border, Rafah Border Crossing

Reflecting on the year with analyzing the worst political predictions of 2023.

Maine Kicks Trump Off Ballot, US-Mexico Border, Rafah Border Crossing Reflecting on the year with analyzing the worst political predictions of 2023.

Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the current status regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Egypt’s seeming unwillingness to open the Rafah border crossing with Palestine, where Gulf Arab states have been positioning themselves in theImmigration lawyer, executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses this week’s meetings between Mexican and United States officials over the migration over their respective border, reports of a new migrant caravan and what the cause could be, the Biden Aministration closing several major border crossings in lieu of more concrete policy, expectations from the next session of Congress in the coming years, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott allowing local and state police to detain and deport immigrants from the country.Professor of Law and Public Policy and the Senior Counsel Robert Hockett discusses how the Supreme Court’s decision has been affected by public perception of the institution in history and the present, the Maine Secretary of State's decision to remove Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, whether to expect this move in other states and whether the issue could be taken up by the Supreme Court, as well as Nikki Haley dealing with the fallout after saying the Civil War was not over the issue of slavery.The Misfits also discuss why Americans feel pessimistic among some numerical improvements in the economy, the last News of the Weird of 2023, including a university chancellor filming his illicit acts, an Uber driver turned informant, and an Italian tireslashing mystery solved.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

