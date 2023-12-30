https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/maine-strikes-trump-from-ballot-as-unprecedented-rulings-continue-to-baffle-the-us--1115886485.html

Maine Strikes Trump From Ballot as ‘Unprecedented’ Rulings Continue to Baffle the US

Maine Strikes Trump From Ballot as ‘Unprecedented’ Rulings Continue to Baffle the US

On Thursday, Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Secretary of State ruled that former President Donald Trump should not be eligible to hold office and is disqualified from adding his name to the state’s primary ballot.

2023-12-30T02:49+0000

2023-12-30T02:49+0000

2023-12-30T02:49+0000

analysis

us

us politics

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

donald trump's indictment

presidential candidate

presidential race

presidential election

presidential hopeful

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710479_0:114:2048:1266_1920x0_80_0_0_bd528f99483a37ce85dad095647e8522.jpg

On Thursday, Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Secretary of State ruled that Trump should not be eligible to hold office and is disqualified from adding his name to the state’s primary ballot, accusing him of engaging in insurrection. Michigan, when faced with a similar appeal, decided to keep the former president on their primary election ballot.These cases will ultimately be a telltale sign of how much autonomy the states are supposed to have when it comes to “establishing the standards of national elections”, Robert Hockett, a Cornell University professor of law and public policy, told Sputnik’s Political Misfits.Section three of the 14th Amendment reads that no person shall hold a seat in office if---as a previous member of office who swore an oath to support the US Constitution---they engaged in insurrection. Despite the amount of evidence against Trump that suggests he engaged in insurrection over the course of the January 6 attack, he has not been convicted of a crime. But one does not need to be convicted of a crime in order to be removed from the ballot under the 14th Amendment, Hockett explains.Hockett also predicts that Maine will not be the last US state to try and knock Trump off their primary ballots."That was the whole idea. It's written pretty clearly and unambiguously, right,” Hockett said, adding that there is no “strangeness” or “mystery" in the wording of the amendment."The only source of mystery, I think, is the fact that it doesn't say precisely in what criteria state officials have to employ in determining whether somebody is indeed an insurrectionist, or has indeed assisted insurrectionists, or has indeed engaged in insurrection," he added.Hockett went on to address some of the arguments that have been made to keep Trump on state ballots, one of which is the American ideal that US citizens maintain the “right” to choose their president. But the US Constitution does not allow all persons to run for president."Taylor Swift can't be president right now either, according to the Constitution, because she's not old enough and Raul, Fidel Castro's brother, who's still alive and well down in Cuba, also, can't run for president even if 90% of the American public sort of wants him to be the US president, he's constitutionally barred from being a candidate,” Hockett explained.Maine’s secretary of state’s decision can still be appealed to the state’s judicial supreme court. Thus far, the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling is the only state to have ruled that Trump should not appear on the primary ballot. That decision has made its way to the US Supreme Court. Were Trump to still become the Republican nominee, similar lawsuits would likely be filed during the 2024 US presidential election.“I could certainly imagine him doing that if he were not to win the Republican nomination,” answered Hockett when asked if Trump might push himself onto the ballot as an Independent nominee.In response to Maine’s decision, Trump’s campaign called Bellows a “virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden.""We will quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect," Steven Cheung, the campaign’s spokesperson, added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/us-facing-1860-scale-national-breakdown-threat-over-state-ballot-bans-against-trump-1115883996.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/trump-indictment-shows-free-fair-2024-election-no-longer-possible-watchdog-says-1112336655.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/colorado-courts-decision-to-bar-trump-from-primary-is-politically-motivated-and-very-dangerous-1115708583.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

maine, maine ballot, republican ballot, trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, colorado supreme court, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th, trump disqualified