Moscow to Act Symmetrically if West Seizes Frozen Russian Assets - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will act symmetrically if the West confiscates the Russian assets it has frozen, the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, told Sputnik, adding that the amount of Western funds frozen in Russia that could be affected by retaliatory measures is significant.

On December 21, the New York Times reported that the United States and its European allies renewed discussions to go after $300 billion in frozen Russian assets and use them to aid Ukraine. If the West is ready for a dialogue with Russia on the mutual exchange of frozen assets, Moscow is open to such a conversation, Birichevsky said. "At the same time, as everyone knows, 'it takes two to tango. In the context of the ongoing Russophobic campaign in the West and against the backdrop of new unilateral sanctions, I think it is pointless to try to guess the reaction of the authorities of foreign countries whose residents could potentially take part in such an exchange. If the other side is ready for dialogue - we are open to it, but if not, as they say, there is no judgment," Birichevsky said.

