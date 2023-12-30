https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/moscow-to-act-symmetrically-if-west-seizes-frozen-russian-assets---foreign-ministry-1115889531.html
Moscow to Act Symmetrically if West Seizes Frozen Russian Assets - Foreign Ministry
Moscow to Act Symmetrically if West Seizes Frozen Russian Assets - Foreign Ministry
Moscow will act symmetrically if the West confiscates the Russian assets it has frozen, the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, told Sputnik, adding that the amount of Western funds frozen in Russia that could be affected by retaliatory measures is significant.
On December 21, the New York Times reported that the United States and its European allies renewed discussions to go after $300 billion in frozen Russian assets and use them to aid Ukraine. If the West is ready for a dialogue with Russia on the mutual exchange of frozen assets, Moscow is open to such a conversation, Birichevsky said. "At the same time, as everyone knows, 'it takes two to tango. In the context of the ongoing Russophobic campaign in the West and against the backdrop of new unilateral sanctions, I think it is pointless to try to guess the reaction of the authorities of foreign countries whose residents could potentially take part in such an exchange. If the other side is ready for dialogue - we are open to it, but if not, as they say, there is no judgment," Birichevsky said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will act symmetrically if the West confiscates the Russian assets it has frozen, the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, told Sputnik, adding that the amount of Western funds frozen in Russia that could be affected by retaliatory measures is significant.
On December 21, the New York Times reported that the United States and its European allies renewed discussions to go after $300 billion in frozen Russian assets
and use them to aid Ukraine.
"Of course, we admit that we will be forced to act symmetrically if Russian assets or a part of them are still confiscated. I will not talk about specific amounts — this is the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Russia, but the amount of funds that may be subject to our retaliatory special economic measures is substantial," Birichevsky said.
If the West is ready for a dialogue with Russia on the mutual exchange of frozen assets, Moscow is open to such a conversation, Birichevsky said.
"We are ready for any development of the situation with frozen assets. It seems that the mutual exchange scheme proposed by the Russian side could be of interest to Western counterparts whose funds are in our jurisdiction on C-type accounts," he said.
"At the same time, as everyone knows, 'it takes two to tango. In the context of the ongoing Russophobic campaign in the West and against the backdrop of new unilateral sanctions, I think it is pointless to try to guess the reaction of the authorities of foreign countries whose residents could potentially take part in such an exchange. If the other side is ready for dialogue - we are open to it, but if not, as they say, there is no judgment," Birichevsky said.