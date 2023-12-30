International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/watch-russian-forces-storm-ukrainian-positions-in-kupyansk-direction-1115888251.html
Watch: Russian Forces Storm Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Direction
Watch: Russian Forces Storm Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of formations of the Zapad Battlegroup storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region.
2023-12-30T05:20+0000
2023-12-30T05:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115887803_97:0:1324:690_1920x0_80_0_0_5589b2db469f3ba7e2fe1ff2d4cd6029.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of formations of Battlegroup Zapad storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region. First-person footage clearly shows the high accuracy of the 30 mm BMP-2 gun. The Russian BMP-2 is a versatile infantry fighting vehicle that has proven to be a formidable asset on the battlefield. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched the counteroffensive on June 4, but were unable to overcome even the tactical defense zone of Russia, suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Formations of the Western Battlegroup stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region
Formations of the Western Battlegroup stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region
2023-12-30T05:20+0000
true
PT0M32S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115887803_250:0:1170:690_1920x0_80_0_0_56d5474507710271b88f141672624867.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces

Watch: Russian Forces Storm Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Direction

05:20 GMT 30.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian Armed Forces had fulfilled the main goal of 2023 by thwarting Ukraine's counteroffensive.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of formations of Battlegroup Zapad storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region.
First-person footage clearly shows the high accuracy of the 30 mm BMP-2 gun. The Russian BMP-2 is a versatile infantry fighting vehicle that has proven to be a formidable asset on the battlefield.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched the counteroffensive on June 4, but were unable to overcome even the tactical defense zone of Russia, suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала