Watch: Russian Forces Storm Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Direction

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of formations of the Zapad Battlegroup storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of formations of Battlegroup Zapad storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region. First-person footage clearly shows the high accuracy of the 30 mm BMP-2 gun. The Russian BMP-2 is a versatile infantry fighting vehicle that has proven to be a formidable asset on the battlefield. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched the counteroffensive on June 4, but were unable to overcome even the tactical defense zone of Russia, suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said.

