https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-strike-ukrainian-strongholds-and-manpower-1115891813.html
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region.
2023-12-30T10:01+0000
2023-12-30T10:01+0000
2023-12-30T10:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian defense ministry
russian aerospace forces
donetsk
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115891656_93:0:1320:690_1920x0_80_0_0_14cbdd6613ea72a5a9eb0869067fada2.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. According to the gunner's report, all the designated targets were successfully hit.The targets were attacked at an extremely low altitude of only 25 meters above ground.
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115891656_246:0:1166:690_1920x0_80_0_0_a5dc6e81a47cd69b7c275545ed58e505.jpg
The crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft hit enemy strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk direction
The crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft hit enemy strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk direction
2023-12-30T10:01+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, su-25 attack aircraft
russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, su-25 attack aircraft
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
Russia’s Su-25, also known as the "Frogfoot," is a versatile ground attack aircraft designed for close air support and reconnaissance missions. It is a single-seat, twin-engine jet that can operate from unpaved airfields and in adverse weather conditions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. According to the gunner's report, all the designated targets were successfully hit.
The targets were attacked at an extremely low altitude of only 25 meters above ground.