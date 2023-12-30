International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-strike-ukrainian-strongholds-and-manpower-1115891813.html
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region.
2023-12-30T10:01+0000
2023-12-30T10:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian defense ministry
russian aerospace forces
donetsk
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115891656_93:0:1320:690_1920x0_80_0_0_14cbdd6613ea72a5a9eb0869067fada2.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. According to the gunner's report, all the designated targets were successfully hit.The targets were attacked at an extremely low altitude of only 25 meters above ground.
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
The crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft hit enemy strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk direction
The crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft hit enemy strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk direction
2023-12-30T10:01+0000
true
PT0M36S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115891656_246:0:1166:690_1920x0_80_0_0_a5dc6e81a47cd69b7c275545ed58e505.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, su-25 attack aircraft
russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, su-25 attack aircraft

Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower

10:01 GMT 30.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia’s Su-25, also known as the "Frogfoot," is a versatile ground attack aircraft designed for close air support and reconnaissance missions. It is a single-seat, twin-engine jet that can operate from unpaved airfields and in adverse weather conditions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. According to the gunner's report, all the designated targets were successfully hit.
The targets were attacked at an extremely low altitude of only 25 meters above ground.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала