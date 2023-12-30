https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-strike-ukrainian-strongholds-and-manpower-1115891813.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower

Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region.

2023-12-30T10:01+0000

2023-12-30T10:01+0000

2023-12-30T10:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian defense ministry

russian aerospace forces

donetsk

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115891656_93:0:1320:690_1920x0_80_0_0_14cbdd6613ea72a5a9eb0869067fada2.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking enemy positions and personnel in the Donetsk region. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. According to the gunner's report, all the designated targets were successfully hit.The targets were attacked at an extremely low altitude of only 25 meters above ground.

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft hit enemy strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk direction The crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft hit enemy strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk direction 2023-12-30T10:01+0000 true PT0M36S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, su-25 attack aircraft