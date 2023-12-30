https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/watch-russias-kh-101-long-range-cruise-missile--1115888582.html
Watch: Russia's Kh-101 Long-Range Cruise Missile
Watch: Russia's Kh-101 Long-Range Cruise Missile
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of showing capabilities of the Kh-101 cruise missile.
2023-12-30T05:53+0000
2023-12-30T05:53+0000
2023-12-30T05:53+0000
military
video
russia
kh-101
russian defense ministry
missile
cruise missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115888402_79:0:1343:711_1920x0_80_0_0_63ab5fb5995780b9aa8338e45a89e0dc.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing capabilities of the Kh-101 cruise missile. The Kh-101 is a strategic, long-range cruise missile that entered service with the Russian military in 2013 and was developed by the legendary Raduga Design Bureau. Capable of flying up to 5,500 km and carrying a 400 kg warhead in its conventional variant and a 250 kiloton to one megaton warhead in its nuclear version.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115888402_237:0:1185:711_1920x0_80_0_0_0da167795f285638dc3adf96223e81dd.jpg
Meet Russia's Kh-101 long-range cruise missile – a marvel of military engineering
Meet Russia's Kh-101 long-range cruise missile – a marvel of military engineering
2023-12-30T05:53+0000
true
PT1M04S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
long-range cruise missile, russian defense ministry, kh-101 cruise missile
long-range cruise missile, russian defense ministry, kh-101 cruise missile
Watch: Russia's Kh-101 Long-Range Cruise Missile
A cruise missile is a guided, self-propelled weapon that can travel long distances. It is designed to evade radar detection and avoid interception by enemy defenses. Cruise missiles are typically launched from aircraft, ships, or ground-based platforms and can carry a variety of payloads.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing capabilities of the Kh-101 cruise missile.
The Kh-101 is a strategic, long-range cruise missile that entered service with the Russian military in 2013 and was developed by the legendary Raduga Design Bureau. Capable of flying up to 5,500 km and carrying a 400 kg warhead in its conventional variant and a 250 kiloton to one megaton warhead in its nuclear version.