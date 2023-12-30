https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/watch-russias-kh-101-long-range-cruise-missile--1115888582.html

Watch: Russia's Kh-101 Long-Range Cruise Missile

Watch: Russia's Kh-101 Long-Range Cruise Missile

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of showing capabilities of the Kh-101 cruise missile.

2023-12-30T05:53+0000

2023-12-30T05:53+0000

2023-12-30T05:53+0000

military

video

russia

kh-101

russian defense ministry

missile

cruise missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115888402_79:0:1343:711_1920x0_80_0_0_63ab5fb5995780b9aa8338e45a89e0dc.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing capabilities of the Kh-101 cruise missile. The Kh-101 is a strategic, long-range cruise missile that entered service with the Russian military in 2013 and was developed by the legendary Raduga Design Bureau. Capable of flying up to 5,500 km and carrying a 400 kg warhead in its conventional variant and a 250 kiloton to one megaton warhead in its nuclear version.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Meet Russia's Kh-101 long-range cruise missile – a marvel of military engineering Meet Russia's Kh-101 long-range cruise missile – a marvel of military engineering 2023-12-30T05:53+0000 true PT1M04S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

long-range cruise missile, russian defense ministry, kh-101 cruise missile