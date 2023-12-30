https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/what-lies-ahead-in-2024-new-year-and-same-old-wars-1115885451.html
What Lies Ahead in 2024: New Year and Same Old Wars
What Lies Ahead in 2024: New Year and Same Old Wars
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the world, including the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip.
2023-12-30T04:03+0000
2023-12-30T04:03+0000
2023-12-30T10:36+0000
the backstory
venezuela
guyana
israel
gaza strip
hamas
maine
donald trump
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115885293_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9132efc9f966543031fd3b351f804544.png
What Lies Ahead in 2024: New Year and Same Old Wars
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the world, including the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip.
The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting former Pentagon official Michael Maloof on the topic of the Ukrainian regime's attempts to obtain funding as US money dries up.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about Maine becoming the second US state to remove former US President Donald Trump from its 2024 ballot.To open the final hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined Rachel from Beirut to discuss the Israeli military's expanded operation that includes several parts of the Lebanese border.Rachel spoke to journalist Ricardo Vaz in the last half hour of the show, as they discussed a British warship's deployment to Guyana and Venezuela's decision to launch large-scale military drills.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
venezuela
guyana
israel
gaza strip
maine
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115885293_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b8f45f6a59e17e2357906a9dc1a855e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, us aid to ukraine, guyana, venezuela, trump banned from primary ballot in maine
ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, us aid to ukraine, guyana, venezuela, trump banned from primary ballot in maine
What Lies Ahead in 2024: New Year and Same Old Wars
04:03 GMT 30.12.2023 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 30.12.2023)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the world, including the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip.
The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting former Pentagon official Michael Maloof on the topic of the Ukrainian regime's attempts to obtain funding as US money dries up.
Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about Maine becoming the second US state to remove former US President Donald Trump from its 2024 ballot.
To open the final hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined Rachel from Beirut to discuss the Israeli military's expanded operation that includes several parts of the Lebanese border.
Rachel spoke to journalist Ricardo Vaz in the last half hour of the show, as they discussed a British warship's deployment to Guyana and Venezuela's decision to launch large-scale military drills.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM