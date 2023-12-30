https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/what-lies-ahead-in-2024-new-year-and-same-old-wars-1115885451.html

What Lies Ahead in 2024: New Year and Same Old Wars

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the world, including the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip.

The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting former Pentagon official Michael Maloof on the topic of the Ukrainian regime's attempts to obtain funding as US money dries up.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about Maine becoming the second US state to remove former US President Donald Trump from its 2024 ballot.To open the final hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined Rachel from Beirut to discuss the Israeli military's expanded operation that includes several parts of the Lebanese border.Rachel spoke to journalist Ricardo Vaz in the last half hour of the show, as they discussed a British warship's deployment to Guyana and Venezuela's decision to launch large-scale military drills.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

