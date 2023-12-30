https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/yearly-news-wrap-up-brics-grows-alternatives-to-us-domination--ukraine-neocon-project-collapses-1115883409.html

Yearly News Wrap-Up: BRICS Grows Alternatives to US Domination & Ukraine Neocon Project Collapses

2023 was the year of change as the BRICS coalition incubated an alternative to US economic domination, and the neocons faced disaster in Ukraine.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the political connections between the Israel conflict and the fall of economic support for Kiev's extremist government.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the crisis in Gaza, African pushback against US and French imperialism, and US-China relations.Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, joins us to discuss the effect of the changes in Africa on US imperialism and the BRICS alliance.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss Julian Assange, the Biden administration's disastrous year both at home and abroad, and the Red Sea crisis.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, come together to discuss US imperialism in Haiti and the weaponization of law against Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

