https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/czech-foreign-ministry-should-figure-out-how-un-works---russian-foreign-ministry-1115904153.html

Czech Foreign Ministry Should Figure Out How UN Works - Russian Foreign Ministry

Czech Foreign Ministry Should Figure Out How UN Works - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the UN Czech Permanent Representative's refusal to participate in the meeting that the UN Security Council works in accordance with the specific norms of international law, and not in accordance with some other "rules".

2023-12-31T02:17+0000

2023-12-31T02:17+0000

2023-12-31T02:18+0000

world

maria zakharova

czech foreign ministry

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

russia

czech republic

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115904997_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_e3fde46c575e06134ffde030302901bf.jpg

Russia earlier demanded the presence of the Czech envoy at the UNSC meeting "so that he could explain himself for his country's supply of ammunition, which is killing civilians," but the permanent representative refused to participate in the meeting. "Prague's creativity is so limited it can be compared to Sofia's decision to ban me from flying through Bulgaria's airspace," Zakharova added. The spokeswoman referred to the incident which occurred in late November. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's flight arrived in northern Macedonia in November via Greece, where the Russian delegation was attending a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers. The plane was initially expected to fly through Bulgaria, which had issued a permit for the Russian flight, but the plane ended up flying through Greece. As the Russian delegation explained to RIA Novosti, the decision to fly through Greece was due to the fact that the permission of the Bulgarian side did not apply to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova."Nothing was said about whether I could fly over Bulgaria without an airplane or whether I could use outer space for this purpose," Zakharova added.On Saturday afternoon, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Ukrainian military shelled the center of Belgorod. According to the latest official data, 21 people, including three children, were killed, 110 people, including 17 children, were injured, 30 people are in serious condition. Damage was reported to the Belgorod regional government building, a medical college, and the Belgorod Hotel. Russian President Vladimir Putin, briefed on the incident, ordered a medical and rescue team to assist victims.The Russian Defense Ministry said Kiev used the Olkha missiles with cluster munitions, the Czech-made RM-70 Vampire missiles, and other types of artillery shells in the attack.The ministry added that Kiev carried it out to divert attention from its defeats on the battlefield and to provoke the Russian forces into similar actions. But unlike Ukraine, Russia strikes only military facilities and the infrastructure directly connected to them, the ministry stressed, adding that it will not leave the deadly attack on Belgorod unanswered.

russia

czech republic

belgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian shelling, shelling of civilians, belgorod, why did ukraine attack belgorod, are there any military targets in belgorod russia, drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, zakharova, russia-related sanctions, deterrence, deter russia, defeat russia, rules-based world order, western arrogance, us hegemony