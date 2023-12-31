https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/denmarks-queen-margrethe-ii-announces-abdication-in-january-2024-1115922141.html
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication in January 2024
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication in January 2024
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced in her New Year's address on Sunday that she would abdicate the throne on January 14, 2024.
"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark," the queen was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper. The 83-year-old queen will leave the throne to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication in January 2024
18:09 GMT 31.12.2023 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 31.12.2023)
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced in her New Year's address on Sunday that she would abdicate the throne on January 14, 2024.
"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark,"
," the queen was quoted
as saying by The Independent newspaper.
29 September 2022, 07:34 GMT
The 83-year-old queen will leave the throne to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.