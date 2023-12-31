International
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication in January 2024
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication in January 2024
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced in her New Year's address on Sunday that she would abdicate the throne on January 14, 2024.
"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark," the queen was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper. The 83-year-old queen will leave the throne to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication in January 2024

18:09 GMT 31.12.2023 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 31.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Jens Dresling/PolfotoThe Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II celebrates her 75th birthday on the balcony looking out at the crowd below, at Christian VII’s Palace, Amalienborg, Thursday, April 16 2015.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced in her New Year's address on Sunday that she would abdicate the throne on January 14, 2024.
"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark," the queen was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.
The 83-year-old queen will leave the throne to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.
