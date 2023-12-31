https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/denmarks-queen-margrethe-ii-announces-abdication-in-january-2024-1115922141.html

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication in January 2024

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced in her New Year's address on Sunday that she would abdicate the throne on January 14, 2024.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark," the queen was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper. The 83-year-old queen will leave the throne to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.

