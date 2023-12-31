https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/dozens-rally-in-amsterdam-against-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-1115921822.html

Dozens Rally in Amsterdam Against Arms Shipments to Ukraine

Dozens Rally in Amsterdam Against Arms Shipments to Ukraine

Nearly 50 people in Amsterdam took part in a demonstration against arms deliveries by Western countries to Ukraine on Sunday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

2023-12-31T17:36+0000

2023-12-31T17:36+0000

2023-12-31T17:36+0000

world

ukraine

amsterdam

netherlands

protest

arm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115921443_0:0:3276:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_81e0c2cf083e5eae54c9b799118507af.jpg

The demonstration kicked off early in the morning on the city's Dam Square, despite rainy weather. The demonstrators marched to the beat of drums to Amsterdam Central Station, carrying white flags and escorted by police. The demonstrators spoke out against the Dutch government's decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and called for peace as soon as possible. On December 22, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the government's decision to prepare the first 18 F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine. Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. Ukraine eventually started pushing for Western-made fighter jets, which its donors abroad long resisted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/protest-against-military-supplies-to-ukraine-gathers-4000-in-berlin---police-1113895245.html

ukraine

amsterdam

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protest against arms supplies to ukraine, protest again weaponizing ukraine, ukrainian conflict, ukrianian crisis, war in ukraine, netherlands, amsterdam