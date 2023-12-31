https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/dozens-rally-in-amsterdam-against-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-1115921822.html
Dozens Rally in Amsterdam Against Arms Shipments to Ukraine
Nearly 50 people in Amsterdam took part in a demonstration against arms deliveries by Western countries to Ukraine on Sunday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
The demonstration kicked off early in the morning on the city's Dam Square, despite rainy weather. The demonstrators marched to the beat of drums to Amsterdam Central Station, carrying white flags and escorted by police. The demonstrators spoke out against the Dutch government's decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and called for peace as soon as possible. On December 22, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the government's decision to prepare the first 18 F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine. Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. Ukraine eventually started pushing for Western-made fighter jets, which its donors abroad long resisted.
