Israeli Cabinet Approves Portfolio Swap Between Foreign, Energy Ministers

The Israeli government has approved a portfolio swap between the top diplomat, Eli Cohen, and Israel Katz, the current energy minister, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"The Government has, this morning, approved the appointment of Minister Eli Cohen as Minister of Energy and Infrastructure instead of Minister Yisrael Katz, and the appointment of Minister Yisrael Katz as Minister of Foreign Affairs instead of Minister Eli Cohen," the office said in a statement. It also wrote on X that Cohen "will continue to serve as a member of the Security Cabinet," despite the change of portfolio. Both decisions are subject to parliamentary approval, the statement added.

