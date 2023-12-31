https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/near-90-residents-of-new-russian-regions-received-passports-in-2023-1115915706.html

Near 90% Residents of New Russian Regions Received Passports in 2023

Almost 90% of residents of Russia's new regions received Russian passports in 2023, and to speed up the process, special migration units have been created, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Sunday.

"In the past year, our migration officers have already issued Russian passports to almost 90% of the residents of the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation," Volk said on Telegram. She added that issuing documents to new citizens was one of the main tasks of the interior ministry. For those who cannot get to the units, organized mobile groups, points and offices have been set up, the spokeswoman added. The Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, broke away from Ukraine and voted at referendums to be incorporated into Russia in September 2022. Internationally, the referendums have been recognized only by North Korea and Syria.

