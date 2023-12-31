International
Russia's Shoigu Greets Military on New Year, Says Army Demonstrates 'Invincibility'
The passing year will go down in history with new pages of feats, and the Russian army has shown its invincibility and ability to crush the enemy despite the hopes of the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.
"The passing year will go down in the history of our motherland with new pages of feats of arms and incomparable bravery of Russian servicepeople. Our army has once again proved its invincibility. The ability to crush the enemy under any conditions. Despite all the hopes and assistance of the West," Shoigu said in his New Year's address to the military. All the enemy's plans in the outgoing year failed thanks to the courage of Russian troops, Shoigu added.
15:31 GMT 31.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The passing year will go down in history with new pages of feats, and the Russian army has shown its invincibility and ability to crush the enemy despite the hopes of the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.
"The passing year will go down in the history of our motherland with new pages of feats of arms and incomparable bravery of Russian servicepeople. Our army has once again proved its invincibility. The ability to crush the enemy under any conditions. Despite all the hopes and assistance of the West," Shoigu said in his New Year's address to the military.
All the enemy's plans in the outgoing year failed thanks to the courage of Russian troops, Shoigu added.
