https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/russias-shoigu-greets-military-on-new-year-says-army-demonstrates-invincibility-1115918049.html

Russia's Shoigu Greets Military on New Year, Says Army Demonstrates 'Invincibility'

Russia's Shoigu Greets Military on New Year, Says Army Demonstrates 'Invincibility'

The passing year will go down in history with new pages of feats, and the Russian army has shown its invincibility and ability to crush the enemy despite the hopes of the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

2023-12-31T15:31+0000

2023-12-31T15:31+0000

2023-12-31T15:31+0000

military

sergei shoigu

russia

russian armed forces

russian army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115917883_0:0:3127:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_77219b83fd33326d9c70fad6c144e29d.jpg

"The passing year will go down in the history of our motherland with new pages of feats of arms and incomparable bravery of Russian servicepeople. Our army has once again proved its invincibility. The ability to crush the enemy under any conditions. Despite all the hopes and assistance of the West," Shoigu said in his New Year's address to the military. All the enemy's plans in the outgoing year failed thanks to the courage of Russian troops, Shoigu added.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei shoigu, russian armed forces, russia, russian army, russian soldiers, russian servicemen