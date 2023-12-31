https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/scholz-claims-putin-to-blame-for-germanys-economic-woes-in-new-years-speech-1115921603.html

Scholz Claims Putin to Blame for Germany's Economic Woes in New Year's Speech

Scholz Claims Putin to Blame for Germany's Economic Woes in New Year's Speech

Berlin aligned itself firmly with Washington in the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, sending tens of billions of euros in military and economic aid to Kiev and slapping Moscow with thousands of sanctions and trade restrictions. Millions of ordinary Germans have been forced to pay a steep economic price for the government’s policy.

2023-12-31T17:51+0000

2023-12-31T17:51+0000

2023-12-31T17:51+0000

world

russia

germany

ukraine

vladimir putin

olaf scholz

joe biden

european union (eu)

social democratic party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115921081_0:0:1219:685_1920x0_80_0_0_d0f5e1841ff8a6af7b5069a70e300b4d.png

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a page out of President Biden’s playbook in his New Year’s Eve address, blaming Putin, rather than his own government’s short-sighted policies, for unleashing a global security crisis and putting the German economy into a tailspin.“Our world has become a more unsettled and harsher place. It’s changing at an almost breathtaking speed,” the chancellor added. “The result is that we too are having to change. This is a worrying thing for many of us. For some, it is also causing discontent. I do take that to heart. But I also know this: We in Germany will get through it,” Scholz said.Assuring that his government has done a good job in tackling inflation, raising wages, fighting unemployment and replenishing the country’s energy supplies since the cutoff of Russian gas, Scholz expressed confidence that Berlin has managed to hold back an “economic downturn” and to save energy collectively as a nation.Blame GameThe chancellor’s comments blaming Russia for sky-high energy costs in Europe are nothing new, with Scholz, members of his cabinet and Germany’s allies both in Europe and across the Atlantic regularly repeating the mantra that it was Russia which “turned off the taps” of cheap and dependable gas supplies to the continent. Scholz and his colleagues traditionally leave out the fact that it was the United States which (allegedly) destroyed the Nord Stream Baltic Sea gas pipelines, and that Poland and Ukraine, not Russia, cut off gas flows to Europe via their overland pipelines, leaving TurkStream the only fully operational Russian infrastructure pumping gas to Europe.Spiraling energy costs in the EU have meant that the bloc has had to overpay more than $204 billion on energy over the past 20 months alone, with manufacturers flee the region for climes where energy costs are lower and tax breaks more plentiful (first and foremost the United States). Meanwhile, ordinary Germans have been left facing higher fuel and utility costs and jacked up prices at supermarkets and big box stores.Curiously, Scholz didn’t mention the impact of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act on the German economy, even has hundreds of enterprises big and small packed up their bags and left for North America amid the energy crunch to take advantage of the US federal government’s generous subsidies for the production of so-called ‘green’ technologies.As for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president warned the Europeans over a year-and-a-half ago that if they made the short-sighted decision to stop the purchase of Russian energy, the EU’s economic competiveness would be shattered.Germany and other Eurozone economies have slipped in and out of recession for over a year now, sparking widespread discontentment among Germans with their government. Polling conducted last month found that some three quarters of respondents are dissatisfied with Chancellor Scholz’s ‘traffic light coalition’, with Scholz’s Social Democratic Party polling at just 17 percent support, the Greens at 13 percent, and the Free Democrats at 5 percent, for a total of 35 percent. The mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union bloc and the populist right Alternative for Germany hit 24 and 17 percent support, respectively, while Linke and former Linke lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht’s new populist left BSW party 2 and 14 percent support, respectively.Germans will go to the polls to elect representatives of the European Parliament in June 2024, with the next federal elections to the Bundestag to be held in October 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/us-announces-final-250-million-ukraine-aid-package-for-2023-1115839951.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/eu-overpaid-185-bln-for-gas-due-to-russia-sanctions--1115419103.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/new-low-for-scholz-as-approval-ratings-slip-14-points-in-latest-ranking-1115762565.html

russia

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why is germany facing an economic crisis, did russia cut off energy supplies to europe