https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/scott-ritter-belgorod-attack-meant-to-provoke-russian-overreaction-prevent-west-from-dumping-kiev-1115918481.html

Scott Ritter: Belgorod Attack Meant to Provoke Russian Overreaction, Prevent West From Dumping Kiev

Scott Ritter: Belgorod Attack Meant to Provoke Russian Overreaction, Prevent West From Dumping Kiev

24 people were killed and over 100 others injured in the Russian city of Belgorod in a Ukrainian guided missile and MLRS artillery strike Saturday. Russia retaliated by striking “decision-making centers” in neighboring Kharkov Sunday. Veteran military observer Scott Ritter outlines the calculations Kiev likely made in plotting the Belgorod attack.

2023-12-31T15:50+0000

2023-12-31T15:50+0000

2023-12-31T15:50+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine

russia

shelling

attack

cluster munitions

belgorod

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115918304_0:154:3095:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_1de4ada004c1592e23f5a5411d93956a.jpg

The death toll from the attack on Belgorod continues to rise as doctors fight for the lives of civilians gravely injured during Saturday’s brazen daylight attack on the city center.The Russian military made good on a promise to retaliate, with the MoD reporting Sunday that its forces had launched missile strikes against Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, Ukrainian Security Service, military and mercenary targets in Kharkov, Khmelnytsky and Zaporozhye.Kraken militants were among the forces targeted during Russia’s retaliatory attacks, the MoD said.“There will also be a response to all crimes. Ukraine will continue to be strengthened, our defense industry will become more powerful,” Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak wrote in a cryptic social media post Saturday night, just hours after the Belgorod attack, perhaps referring to the fact that the Vilkha missile launcher believed to have been used to target the city is a Ukrainian-made weapons system. Ukrainian and Western media assured that the Belgorod strikes were aimed only at “military targets,” and that they were a retaliation to Friday’s massed Russian airstrikes across the country.“The timing of this, on the eve of a New Year - one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Russia, I think is designed to be both a psychological blow against the Russian people, and in striking such a blow to generate some sort of reaction by the Russian government that would allow Ukraine to create the case or restate the case to their Western allies for the need for continued financial and military support,” the former Marine and UN weapons inspector explained.As for Kiev’s motive, Ritter believes it’s simple.Russia’s strikes Friday involved the use of over 120 ballistic and cruise missiles and dozens of drones, with the attacks targeting energy facilities, military airfields, ports, fuel terminals, military headquarters and ammunition depots, including a depot containing long-range cruise missiles sent to Kiev by the UK and France.

ukraine

russia

belgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter: Belgorod Attack Meant to Provoke Russian Overreaction, Prevent West From Dumping Kiev Scott Ritter: Belgorod Attack Meant to Provoke Russian Overreaction, Prevent West From Dumping Kiev 2023-12-31T15:50+0000 true PT3M14S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did ukraine attack belgorod, what motivated zelensky to attack belgorod