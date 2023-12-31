https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/ukrainian-shelling-kills-1-injures-1-in-russias-belgorod-region-1115914818.html

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 1, Injures 1 in Russia's Belgorod Region

The Ukrainian military shelled a village of Krasnoe in Russia's Belgorod Region, killing one elderly man and wounding a woman, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Sunday.

"The village of Krasnoe in the Shebekinsky district came under Ukrainian shelling. An elderly man was killed to the great sorrow. At the time of the shelling he was in the grocery store, the injuries he sustained from shell fragments were incompatible with life ... A woman was also injured — she was a shop assistant. She is now at the Shebekinskaya central district hospital with a shrapnel wound to the head," Gladkov said on Telegram. No damage to private homes was reported, but a shop and a power line were damaged by shrapnel, the governor said, adding that emergency services will soon begin cleaning up the aftermath.

