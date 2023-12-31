https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/watch-russian-tornado-g-mlrs-destroy-ukrainian-camouflaged-artillery-firing-positions-1115907979.html

Watch Russian Tornado-G MLRS Destroy Ukrainian Camouflaged Artillery Firing Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tornado-G MLRS units of the Zapad battlegroup destroying camouflaged artillery positions and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk in the zone of the special military operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tornado-G MLRS units of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian camouflaged artillery positions and military equipment in the Kupyansk direction in the special military operation zone. According to the Defense Ministry, Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems crews, upon receiving the orders, moved to firing positions, targeted, and destroyed the designated positions of artillery and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

