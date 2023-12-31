International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tornado-G MLRS Destroy Ukrainian Camouflaged Artillery Firing Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tornado-G MLRS units of the Zapad battlegroup destroying camouflaged artillery positions and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk in the zone of the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tornado-G MLRS units of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian camouflaged artillery positions and military equipment in the Kupyansk direction in the special military operation zone. According to the Defense Ministry, Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems crews, upon receiving the orders, moved to firing positions, targeted, and destroyed the designated positions of artillery and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russian Tornado-G MLRS crews destroyed Ukrainian camouflaged artillery firing positions and military equipment in the Kupyansk direction
05:14 GMT 31.12.2023
The Russian Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a highly advanced weapon system designed for use by the Russian military. It is capable of delivering a variety of warheads with high accuracy and speed, making it a formidable force on the battlefield.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tornado-G MLRS units of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian camouflaged artillery positions and military equipment in the Kupyansk direction in the special military operation zone.
According to the Defense Ministry, Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems crews, upon receiving the orders, moved to firing positions, targeted, and destroyed the designated positions of artillery and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
