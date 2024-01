https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/63-of-ukrainian-capitals-energy-infrastructure-damaged-destroyed-in-2023---kiev-authorities-1115924115.html

63% of Ukrainian Capital's Energy Infrastructure Damaged, Destroyed in 2023 - Kiev Authorities

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kiev City Military Administration, said Sunday that some 63% of the city's energy infrastructure was damaged or destroyed in 2023.

"[A total of] 63% of the city's energy facilities were damaged. Throughout the warm period of the year, thousands of specialists worked 24/7 to prepare the destroyed power system for the current heating season," the city's administration quoted Popko as saying. On Friday, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko signed a guarantee agreement with German bank KfW for a loan of 24 million euros ($26.57 million), which would be spent to reconstruct Ukraine's energy sector. Strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022, two days after the first attack on the Crimean Bridge committed by the Kiev regime. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. Russia and Ukraine held a few rounds of talks in the early phase of the conflict, but the Kiev regime rejected negotiations.

