French Police Detained 380 People on New Year's Night as Hundreds of Cars Burned

The number of people arrested in France on New Year’s night totaled 380, and 745 cars were set on fire, both of which is fewer than last year, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said

"Compared with last year, 10% fewer cars were set on fire," Darmanin told reporters, specifying that the number of cars set on fire across France on the night between December 31 and January 1 this year was 745. Last Friday, Darmanin said that over 90,000 police officers will be on duty on New Year’s night to ensure security in the country amid an escalated level of terror threat.

