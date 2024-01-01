President Putin's 2024 New Year's Address

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/president-putins-2024-new-years-address-1115916853.html

In a tradition that goes back many decades, Russia's president appears on television before the nation and gives a short speech summarizing the troubles and triumphs of the outgoing year, and his hopes and wishes for Russia in the year to come. This year was no different. Check out President Putin's full 2024 New Year's Eve speech.

"Citizens of Russia, dear friends, we are seeing off 2023, very soon it will become part of history, and we must move forward to create the future.Over the past year, we have worked diligently and accomplished much. We have taken pride in our common achievements, celebrated our successes, and stood strong in defending our national interests, our freedom, our security, and our values — pillars that have been and will remain unshakable for us.Most importantly, what united and continues to unite us is the destiny of our Motherland, a deep understanding of the utmost importance of the historical phase Russia is going through; the monumental goals facing our society and the colossal responsibility for our homeland that each one of us feels.We are acutely aware of how much depends on us at this time, on our spirit for the better, on our eagerness to support each other in word and deed. Working for the common good has solidified our society. We are united in our thoughts, work, and struggles, on weekdays and holidays, embodying the essential traits of the Russian people: solidarity, compassion, and resilience.Today I want to address our soldiers, all those on the front lines fighting for truth and justice. You are our heroes. Our hearts beat with yours. We are proud of you and inspired by your courage. I know you feel the love of your loved ones right now, the strong and sincere support of millions of Russian citizens, the support of the entire nation.We have repeatedly proved that we can solve the most difficult tasks. And we will never retreat, because there is no force that can divide us, make us forget the memory and faith of our forefathers, or stop our development.Dear friends, in every era the New Year is a time of bright hope and sincere wishes to bring joy to our loved ones. The coming year 2024 has been declared the Year of the Family in our country. A true big family is undoubtedly a family in which children grow up, where there is attention, warmth, and care for parents, where there is love and respect for each other. It is this kind of family bond across generations that nurtures love for the Motherland and loyalty to the country.I would like to wish all Russian families the best for the coming year. After all, the history of each family shapes the history of our vast, beautiful, and beloved Motherland. We, the multinational people of Russia, determine its destiny. We are one country, one big family. Together we will ensure the safe development of our homeland. The wellbeing of our citizens will be even greater. We are together, and this is the most reliable guarantee for Russia's future. I wish you a happy holiday, my friends! Happy New Year 2024!"

