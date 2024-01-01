https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/several-quakes-with-max-magnitude-of-45-hit-southeastern-turkiye-1115924999.html

Several Quakes With Max. Magnitude of 4.5 Hit Southeastern Turkiye

Several earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 4.5 hit the Turkish southeastern province of Hakkari on New Year's Eve, leaving people in panic, Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Sunday.

AFAD said in a post on X that magnitude 4.4 underground tremors were recorded around 7:37 p.m. local time (16:37 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in the area of the city of Yuksekova. In the follow-up posts, the authority said another magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit at 7:52 p.m. local time and was followed by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake at 8:06 p.m. local time, adding that there have been no reports of negative consequences after the earthquakes. In the meantime, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that panicked residents of Hakkari Province lined up in dense queues outside gas stations and were planning to spend New Year's Eve there.

turkiye

hakkari province

