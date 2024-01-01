https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/tsunami-of-13-feet-height-recorded-near-worlds-largest-npp-in-japan---tepco-1115927215.html

Tsunami of 1.3 Feet Height Recorded Near World's Largest NPP in Japan - TEPCO

A 0.4 meters (1.3 feet) high tsunami was recorded near the world's largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa NPP in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said on Friday.

No emergency situations have been recorded at the plant's nuclear facilities, the Fukui prefecture Security Committee said. A tsunami threat has been issued for all the western coast of Japan from the northern island of Hokkaido to the southern island of Kyushu while a threat of the great tsunami has been declared in the Ishikawa prefecture after a number of the earthquakes, the agency reported. Starting from 16:06 local time (07:06 GMT), nine earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 7.6 took place in the area of Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures.

