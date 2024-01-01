https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/watch-russian-artillerymen-strike-ukrainian-positions-1115913371.html
Watch Russian Artillerymen Strike Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the crew of the "Rapira" anti-tank gun strikes at identified enemy positions. According to the defense ministry, artillerymen use data received from an unmanned aerial vehicle to adjust fire.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the crew of a Rapira anti-tank gun striking enemy positions. According to the Defense Ministry, artillerymen use data received from an unmanned aerial vehicle to adjust fire.Russian artillerymen are highly skilled and experienced soldiers who serve as part of the Russian Army's artillery branch. They are responsible for operating a wide range of artillery weapons, including howitzers, self-propelled guns, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Watch Russian Artillerymen Strike Ukrainian Positions
The Russian MT-12 Rapira is smoothbore 100 mm anti-tank gun. It is capable of engaging a wide range of armored targets, including main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and fortified positions.
Russian artillerymen are highly skilled and experienced soldiers who serve as part of the Russian Army's artillery branch. They are responsible for operating a wide range of artillery weapons, including howitzers, self-propelled guns, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).