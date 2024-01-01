https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-destroy-ukrainian-manpower-1115929557.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Destroy Ukrainian Manpower

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS destroying Ukrainian manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS destroying Ukrainian manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River. Russian soldiers received the coordinates of a cluster of Ukrainian personnel from artillery spotters. After a few shell strikes, Grad's crew fired a full volley at the enemy.The Grad MLRS is designed to provide rapid and devastating firepower in a variety of combat situations, including infantry support, area denial, and anti-tank operations. Its high rate of fire and ability to saturate large areas with explosives make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.

