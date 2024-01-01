International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Destroy Ukrainian Manpower
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS destroying Ukrainian manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS destroying Ukrainian manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River. Russian soldiers received the coordinates of a cluster of Ukrainian personnel from artillery spotters. After a few shell strikes, Grad's crew fired a full volley at the enemy.The Grad MLRS is designed to provide rapid and devastating firepower in a variety of combat situations, including infantry support, area denial, and anti-tank operations. Its high rate of fire and ability to saturate large areas with explosives make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Destroy Ukrainian Manpower

13:53 GMT 01.01.2024
The Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a highly effective artillery system used by the Russian Armed Forces. It is capable of firing a salvo of 40 unguided rockets simultaneously, each with a range of up to 20 kilometers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS destroying Ukrainian manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River. Russian soldiers received the coordinates of a cluster of Ukrainian personnel from artillery spotters. After a few shell strikes, Grad's crew fired a full volley at the enemy.
The Grad MLRS is designed to provide rapid and devastating firepower in a variety of combat situations, including infantry support, area denial, and anti-tank operations. Its high rate of fire and ability to saturate large areas with explosives make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.
