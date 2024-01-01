https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-destroy-ukrainian-manpower-1115929557.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Destroy Ukrainian Manpower
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS destroying Ukrainian manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS destroying Ukrainian manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River. Russian soldiers received the coordinates of a cluster of Ukrainian personnel from artillery spotters. After a few shell strikes, Grad's crew fired a full volley at the enemy.The Grad MLRS is designed to provide rapid and devastating firepower in a variety of combat situations, including infantry support, area denial, and anti-tank operations. Its high rate of fire and ability to saturate large areas with explosives make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.
The Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a highly effective artillery system used by the Russian Armed Forces. It is capable of firing a salvo of 40 unguided rockets simultaneously, each with a range of up to 20 kilometers.
The Grad MLRS is designed to provide rapid and devastating firepower in a variety of combat situations, including infantry support, area denial, and anti-tank operations. Its high rate of fire and ability to saturate large areas with explosives make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.
The Grad MLRS is designed to provide rapid and devastating firepower in a variety of combat situations, including infantry support, area denial, and anti-tank operations. Its high rate of fire and ability to saturate large areas with explosives make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.