Disney's Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain After 95 Years
Starting in 2024, artists can incorporate Mickey Mouse into their creations, but with restrictions due to Disney's ongoing copyright on recent versions. Disney also aims to safeguard its trademarks, which may limit certain uses of the character.
The world-famous image of cartoon character Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain following the end of the Walt Disney Company's copyright on his first appearance in 'Steamboat Willie' from 1928.The entertainment mega-corporation's 95-year intellectual property hold on its squeaky-voiced star expired on January 1.From 2024, creators can use Mickey Mouse in their artistic works, including paintings, novels, and songs. But there are limitations due to Disney's continued copyright on newer versions of the character.The movie company also plans to protect its trademarks, potentially restricting some creative uses of the character.A spokesperson for Disney stressed the enduring association between Mickey Mouse and the company's brand. Mickey Mouse, characterized by his red shorts, large yellow shoes and white gloves, has become a worldwide emblem for Disney. His first cartoon also features his girlfriend Minnie Mouse, who usually sports a polka-dot dress and unique bow.Disney first copyrighted the iconic character in 1928 and later obtained extensions to 95 years from that date. There have been multiple legal disputes over that copyright over the decades.The entrance of the fictional mouse character into the public domain is viewed as a landmark event in the copyright landscape. Besides Mickey Mouse, other works from 1928 entering the public domain in 2024 include Tigger from 'The House at Pooh Corner,' which is now 96 years old. Furthermore, literary pieces like D. H. Lawrence's 'Lady Chatterley's Lover,' E.M. Remarque's 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' and Buster Keaton's film 'The Cameraman' are now publicly available.
