Five People on Board Japan Coast Guard Aircraft Died Following Collision - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Five people who were on board the Japan Coast Guard aircraft which collided with a passenger plane have been confirmed dead, local media reported on Tuesday citing police.
NHK reported that one person who was on board the coast guard plane might have survived.Nearly 400 people who were on board the plane that caught fire in Tokyo’s Haneda airport have been evacuated, Japanese media reportedThe coast guard aircraft was transporting basic supplies for people residing in the areas which suffered significant damage following the powerful major earthquake which hit Japan's western coast on Monday, Kyodo reported citing officials.All runways of Haneda airport have been closed following the incident, Kyodo reported.Earlier in the day, media reported that a Japan Airlines aircraft with 379 passengers on board had caught fire on a runway of Haneda airport after landing and colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane. The Kyodo news agency reported that the coast guard aircraft, which had six people on board, had also caught fire following the clash. All passengers and crew of the Japan Airlines plane have been evacuated.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Five people who were on board the Japan Coast Guard aircraft which collided with a passenger plane have been confirmed dead, local media reported on Tuesday citing police.
NHK reported that one person who was on board the coast guard plane might have survived.
Nearly 400 people who were on board the plane that caught fire in Tokyo’s Haneda airport have been evacuated, Japanese media reported
The coast guard aircraft was transporting basic supplies for people residing in the areas which suffered significant damage following the powerful major earthquake which hit Japan's western coast on Monday, Kyodo reported citing officials.
All runways of Haneda airport have been closed following the incident, Kyodo reported.
Earlier in the day, media reported that a Japan Airlines
aircraft with 379 passengers on board had caught fire on a runway of Haneda airport after landing and colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane. The Kyodo news agency reported that the coast guard aircraft, which had six people on board, had also caught fire following the clash. All passengers and crew of the Japan Airlines plane have been evacuated.