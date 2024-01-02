https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/five-people-on-board-japan-coast-guard-aircraft-died-following-collision---reports-1115946769.html

Five People on Board Japan Coast Guard Aircraft Died Following Collision - Reports

Five People on Board Japan Coast Guard Aircraft Died Following Collision - Reports

Five people who were on board the Japan Coast Guard aircraft which collided with a passenger plane have been confirmed dead, local media reported on Tuesday citing police.

2024-01-02T13:23+0000

2024-01-02T13:23+0000

2024-01-02T13:23+0000

asia

japan

plane

fire

airport

tokyo

japan coast guard

japan airlines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105118/79/1051187972_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_1c4219c03fb18ac5626383729c065fbb.jpg

NHK reported that one person who was on board the coast guard plane might have survived.Nearly 400 people who were on board the plane that caught fire in Tokyo’s Haneda airport have been evacuated, Japanese media reportedThe coast guard aircraft was transporting basic supplies for people residing in the areas which suffered significant damage following the powerful major earthquake which hit Japan's western coast on Monday, Kyodo reported citing officials.All runways of Haneda airport have been closed following the incident, Kyodo reported.Earlier in the day, media reported that a Japan Airlines aircraft with 379 passengers on board had caught fire on a runway of Haneda airport after landing and colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane. The Kyodo news agency reported that the coast guard aircraft, which had six people on board, had also caught fire following the clash. All passengers and crew of the Japan Airlines plane have been evacuated.

japan

tokyo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan coast guard aircraft, passenger plane