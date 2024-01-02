https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/global-elections-2024-a-year-of-political-shift-1115945702.html

Global Elections 2024: A Year of Political Shift?

As the world steps into the leap year of 2024, the global stage is set for a series of significant events, with elections playing a pivotal role in shaping the future. A staggering 46% of the world's population, along with 54% of global GDP, will engage in the procedure this year.

Russia's upcoming presidential election, scheduled to be the eighth in the nation's modern history, is poised to shape the political landscape for the next six years, until 2030. With the voting period spanning from March 15 to 17, Russians both within the country and abroad, including embassies and consulates, will be able to cast their ballots.A notable feature of this election is the implementation of mobile polling stations on March 15 and 16. These stations will be strategically positioned in areas near the special military operation zone, covering the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, as well as Crimea. This initiative aims to ensure accessibility of the voting process for citizens residing in these areas.Incumbent President Vladimir Putin has officially declared his candidacy, adding significance to the electoral landscape.The United States, the world's largest economy with a GDP of $25.4 trillion, will be a significant player in the 2024 electoral landscape. As US citizens exercise their voting rights, the outcome will reverberate globally, influencing international relations, trade policies, and economic dynamics.In turn, 720 lawmakers from all 27 European Union member states will be elected (for each country, the number of seats is determined according to the population) as a result of the European Parliament elections. According to forecasts, national conservatives, Eurosceptics, and right-wing politicians will strengthen their positions in the EP.

