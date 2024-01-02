https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/new-york-city-council-members-reportedly-weighing-trump-ballot-disqualification-1115953710.html
New York City Council Members Reportedly Weighing Trump Ballot Disqualification
NYC council members are reportedly urging the state's Board of Elections to disqualify Trump from the 2024 primary and general election ballots over his ties to the US Capitol riot.
New York City Council Members Reportedly Weighing Trump Ballot Disqualification
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York City council members are urging the state's Board of Elections to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 primary and general election ballots due to his alleged involvement in the events following the 2020 election, the National Review reported on Tuesday.
"The Board of Elections must give effect to the Fourteenth Amendment and its safeguards to protect the integrity of New York’s electoral process, maintain the public’s faith in our democratic system, and respect the rule of law," councilman Shekar Krishnan is quoted in the report as having written in an email this week to other council members.
Though the report cites several council members as having endorsed Krishnan's letter, Democratic councilor Robert Holden is quoted in the report as saying that he found the idea of removing a candidate from the ballot without legal cause "troubling."
"This trend across the nation, including here in New York, is dangerous. If you are against a candidate, you work hard to beat them at the polls, not prevent them from participating in an election," Holden is quoted as saying.
Other council members are quoted in the report as agreeing with Holden, with some calling the letter a "waste" of the council's time.
"My colleagues should instead be devoting their energy and efforts towards resolving the ongoing migrant crisis and bringing the budget back under control. New York City is facing some very real problems right now, and Donald Trump being on the ballot here is not one of them,” Council member Jane Ariola is quoted as saying in the report.
Last month, both Maine and Colorado disqualified Trump from the 2024 primary ballot, citing the insurrectionist clause in 14th Amendment.
Both bans are expected to be swiftly appealed in both the state courts and the US Supreme Court.