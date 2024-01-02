https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/new-york-city-council-members-reportedly-weighing-trump-ballot-disqualification-1115953710.html

New York City Council Members Reportedly Weighing Trump Ballot Disqualification

NYC council members are reportedly urging the state's Board of Elections to disqualify Trump from the 2024 primary and general election ballots over his ties to the US Capitol riot.

"The Board of Elections must give effect to the Fourteenth Amendment and its safeguards to protect the integrity of New York’s electoral process, maintain the public’s faith in our democratic system, and respect the rule of law," councilman Shekar Krishnan is quoted in the report as having written in an email this week to other council members. Though the report cites several council members as having endorsed Krishnan's letter, Democratic councilor Robert Holden is quoted in the report as saying that he found the idea of removing a candidate from the ballot without legal cause "troubling."Other council members are quoted in the report as agreeing with Holden, with some calling the letter a "waste" of the council's time. "My colleagues should instead be devoting their energy and efforts towards resolving the ongoing migrant crisis and bringing the budget back under control. New York City is facing some very real problems right now, and Donald Trump being on the ballot here is not one of them,” Council member Jane Ariola is quoted as saying in the report.

