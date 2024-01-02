https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/ny-firefighers-respond-to-spate-of-explosions-in-manhattan-area-1115946936.html

NY Firefighers Respond to Spate of Explosions in Manhattan Area

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has responded to reports of explosions on Roosevelt Island, in the Manhattan area of New York, according to local officials.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has responded to reports of explosions on Roosevelt Island, in the Manhattan area of New York, according to local officials.Alarmed residents claimed to have heard small explosions coming from the area of 580 Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram. "Buildings shook and tremors were felt,” said eyewitnesses. Power outages have also been reported in buildings at 2 and 4 River Road, south of the aerial tramway that connects Roosevelt Island to the Upper East Side of Manhattan. According to local media outlets, there is a large firefighting effort underway at the scene. There are also currently many helicopters in the area.No injuries have been reported.

