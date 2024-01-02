International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/oil-price-notches-up-15-amid-us-houthi-naval-skirmish-in-red-sea-1115940453.html
Oil Price Notches Up 1.5% Amid US-Houthi Naval Skirmish in Red Sea
Oil Price Notches Up 1.5% Amid US-Houthi Naval Skirmish in Red Sea
Reuters forecasts Brent crude to average $82.56/barrel in 2024, a slight increase from last year's $82.17. Despite global growth concerns, heightened US military activities in the Middle East like in Syria and Iraq may elevate oil prices.
2024-01-02T11:12+0000
2024-01-02T11:12+0000
economy
business
newsfeed
red sea
east
china
cmc markets
houthi
reuters
brent
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115700128_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fd3e7278aa1a9928a26e89073082d2c.jpg
In the first trading session of the New Year, oil prices surged by 1.5 percent, influenced primarily by the United States' role in escalating tensions in the Middle East, notably after a naval confrontation in the Red Sea. Additionally, expectations of robust holiday demand in China, a major oil importer, further jacked prices.Brent crude experienced a rise of $1.20, or 1.5 percent, reaching $78.24 per barrel by 04:38 GMT. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $72.66 per barrel, marking an increase of $1, or 1.4 percent.A Reuters survey of economists and analysts forecast an average Brent crude price of $82.56 per barrel for 2024, slightly above last year's $82.17 average. Analysts believe that lackluster global growth could temper demand. However, geopolitical tensions, like US involvement in several provocative acts in Syria, Iraq, etc., are expected to cause a spike in oil prices.The recent sinking of three Houthi vessels and the loss of 10 militants has intensified disquiet about the potential expansion of the Israel-Gaza conflict into a broader regional crisis.Leon Li, an analyst with CMC Markets in Shanghai, remarked to the press on the situation, stating that the escalation in the Red Sea and the approaching Chinese Spring Festival could significantly impact oil prices. Li further highlighted that the anticipated surge in Chinese holiday demand might further exacerbate price pressures in January.Washington's escalation in the region prompted Tehran to send a warship to the Red Sea, and it has already entered the area, according to Iranian sources. This further heightened apprehensions about the likelihood of disruptions in key maritime routes.Consequently, tracking data revealed that several tankers transporting essential oil products from the Middle East and India to Europe have opted to circumnavigate Africa to avoid the Red Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/escalation-of-middle-east-conflict-could-push-oil-prices-to-157-a-barrel---world-bank-1114601611.html
red sea
east
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115700128_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5361391c65f6e895bfbfac849306084a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil prices, middle east tensions, red sea, brent crude, west texas intermediate, china oil demand, geopolitical tensions, israel-gaza conflict, maritime routes, tankers transport, houthi militants.
oil prices, middle east tensions, red sea, brent crude, west texas intermediate, china oil demand, geopolitical tensions, israel-gaza conflict, maritime routes, tankers transport, houthi militants.

Oil Price Notches Up 1.5% Amid US-Houthi Naval Skirmish in Red Sea

11:12 GMT 02.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley GasdiaIn this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Chimauchem Nwosu
All materials
Reuters forecasts Brent crude will average $82.56/barrel in 2024, a slight increase from last year's $82.17. Despite global growth concerns, heightened US military activities in the Middle East like in Syria and Iraq may elevate oil prices.
In the first trading session of the New Year, oil prices surged by 1.5 percent, influenced primarily by the United States' role in escalating tensions in the Middle East, notably after a naval confrontation in the Red Sea. Additionally, expectations of robust holiday demand in China, a major oil importer, further jacked prices.
Brent crude experienced a rise of $1.20, or 1.5 percent, reaching $78.24 per barrel by 04:38 GMT. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $72.66 per barrel, marking an increase of $1, or 1.4 percent.
A Reuters survey of economists and analysts forecast an average Brent crude price of $82.56 per barrel for 2024, slightly above last year's $82.17 average. Analysts believe that lackluster global growth could temper demand. However, geopolitical tensions, like US involvement in several provocative acts in Syria, Iraq, etc., are expected to cause a spike in oil prices.
The recent sinking of three Houthi vessels and the loss of 10 militants has intensified disquiet about the potential expansion of the Israel-Gaza conflict into a broader regional crisis.
Leon Li, an analyst with CMC Markets in Shanghai, remarked to the press on the situation, stating that the escalation in the Red Sea and the approaching Chinese Spring Festival could significantly impact oil prices. Li further highlighted that the anticipated surge in Chinese holiday demand might further exacerbate price pressures in January.
Washington's escalation in the region prompted Tehran to send a warship to the Red Sea, and it has already entered the area, according to Iranian sources. This further heightened apprehensions about the likelihood of disruptions in key maritime routes.
Consequently, tracking data revealed that several tankers transporting essential oil products from the Middle East and India to Europe have opted to circumnavigate Africa to avoid the Red Sea.
An oil pump jack operated by the Yamashneft Oil and Gas Production Division of Tatneft, are seen in Almetyevsk District of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2023
Economy
Escalation of Middle East Conflict Could Push Oil Prices to $157 a Barrel - World Bank
30 October 2023, 14:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала