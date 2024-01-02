International
Shocking Start to New Year: Aftermath of Japan's Most Destructive Earthquakes Since 2011
Shocking Start to New Year: Aftermath of Japan's Most Destructive Earthquakes Since 2011
A major tsunami warning issued on Monday following a series of earthquakes in Ishikawa has been the first since 2011, when the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred. Besides that, over 7 magnitude underground tremors have hit Japan for the first time since 2018.
On Monday, a triple quake with a magnitude ranging from 5.7 to 7.6 struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture shortly after 4 pm local time (7:00 GMT), collapsing buildings and triggering a series of aftershocks.The death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes that hit Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1 has reached 48 people. Most deaths were registered in the cities of Suzu (20) and Wajima (19). Dozens of people reportedly received injuries in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama, Niigata, Fukui, and Gifu. The tremors led to buildings collapsing and left more than 32,000 households without power. The earthquakes hit areas where seven nuclear power plants are located: Ohi, Takahama, Mihama, Tsuruga, Shika, Kashiwazaki Kariwa, and the Fugen prototype plant. No nuclear power plant failures were reported.The recent earthquake in the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa was the strongest on the Noto Peninsula since 1885, when records started.Take a look at the consequences of the earthquake in Sputniks gallery:
The major tsunami warning issued on Monday following a series of earthquakes in Ishikawa was the first since 2011, when the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred. This is also the first time underground tremors above magnitude 7 have hit Japan since 2018.
On Monday, a triple quake with a magnitude ranging from 5.7 to 7.6 struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture shortly after 4 pm local time (7:00 GMT), collapsing buildings and triggering a series of aftershocks.
The death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes that hit Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1 has reached 48 people. Most deaths were registered in the cities of Suzu (20) and Wajima (19). Dozens of people reportedly received injuries in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama, Niigata, Fukui, and Gifu. The tremors led to buildings collapsing and left more than 32,000 households without power.
The earthquakes hit areas where seven nuclear power plants are located: Ohi, Takahama, Mihama, Tsuruga, Shika, Kashiwazaki Kariwa, and the Fugen prototype plant. No nuclear power plant failures were reported.
The recent earthquake in the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa was the strongest on the Noto Peninsula since 1885, when records started.
Take a look at the consequences of the earthquake in Sputniks gallery:
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A car is trapped on a partially collapsed road due to a powerful earthquake near the town of Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

A car is trapped on a partially collapsed road due to a powerful earthquake near the town of Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A car is trapped on a partially collapsed road due to a powerful earthquake near the town of Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

© AFP 2023 / Fred Mery

This aerial photo shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima a day after a major 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region.

This aerial photo shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima a day after a major 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2023 / Fred Mery

This aerial photo shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima a day after a major 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region.

© AFP 2023 / Kazuhiro Nogi

Firefighters inspect collapsed wooden houses.

Firefighters inspect collapsed wooden houses. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2023 / Kazuhiro Nogi

Firefighters inspect collapsed wooden houses.

© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

Scattered shards of roof tiles caused by a powerful earthquake are seen near Nanao.

Scattered shards of roof tiles caused by a powerful earthquake are seen near Nanao. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

Scattered shards of roof tiles caused by a powerful earthquake are seen near Nanao.

© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A person looks at a house damaged by a powerful earthquake near the town of Anamizu.

A person looks at a house damaged by a powerful earthquake near the town of Anamizu. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A person looks at a house damaged by a powerful earthquake near the town of Anamizu.

© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A traffic jam is seen on a partially collapsed road.

A traffic jam is seen on a partially collapsed road. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A traffic jam is seen on a partially collapsed road.

© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A road affected by a landslide caused by an earthquake is seen near Noto-cho, Ishikawa Prefecture.

A road affected by a landslide caused by an earthquake is seen near Noto-cho, Ishikawa Prefecture. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A road affected by a landslide caused by an earthquake is seen near Noto-cho, Ishikawa Prefecture.

© AFP 2023 / Fred Mery

This aerial photo shows damaged and destroyed homes along a street in Wajima.

This aerial photo shows damaged and destroyed homes along a street in Wajima. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / Fred Mery

This aerial photo shows damaged and destroyed homes along a street in Wajima.

© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A two-story house with its first floor collapsed in Nanao.

A two-story house with its first floor collapsed in Nanao. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A two-story house with its first floor collapsed in Nanao.

© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A partially collapsed road near the town of Anamizu.

A partially collapsed road near the town of Anamizu. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae

A partially collapsed road near the town of Anamizu.

