Shocking Start to New Year: Aftermath of Japan's Most Destructive Earthquakes Since 2011

A major tsunami warning issued on Monday following a series of earthquakes in Ishikawa has been the first since 2011, when the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred. Besides that, over 7 magnitude underground tremors have hit Japan for the first time since 2018.

On Monday, a triple quake with a magnitude ranging from 5.7 to 7.6 struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture shortly after 4 pm local time (7:00 GMT), collapsing buildings and triggering a series of aftershocks.The death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes that hit Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1 has reached 48 people. Most deaths were registered in the cities of Suzu (20) and Wajima (19). Dozens of people reportedly received injuries in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama, Niigata, Fukui, and Gifu. The tremors led to buildings collapsing and left more than 32,000 households without power. The earthquakes hit areas where seven nuclear power plants are located: Ohi, Takahama, Mihama, Tsuruga, Shika, Kashiwazaki Kariwa, and the Fugen prototype plant. No nuclear power plant failures were reported.The recent earthquake in the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa was the strongest on the Noto Peninsula since 1885, when records started.Take a look at the consequences of the earthquake in Sputniks gallery:

