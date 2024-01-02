https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/terrible-moment-harvard-president-claudine-gay-resigns-amid-mounting-backlash--1115952528.html

'Terrible Moment': Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Mounting Backlash

'Terrible Moment': Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Mounting Backlash

Harvard President Claudine Gay on Tuesday announced that she has resigned from her position.

"It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president. This is not a decision I came to easily," Gay said in a statement. Gay explained in the statement that she decided to resign after consulting with members of the Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing body. Such a move is in the "best interest of Harvard," she said. "I trust we will all find ways, in this time of intense challenge and controversy, to recommit ourselves to the excellence, the openness, and the independence that are crucial to what our university stands for — and to our capacity to serve the world."Harvard faculty members have reacted to the Tuesday resignation with disappointment, with one professor marking it as a "terrible moment."“Instead of listening to voices of scholars in her field who could speak to the importance and originality of her research, we heard voices of derision and spite on social media. Instead of following established university procedure, we had a Corporation granting access to self-appointed advisers and carrying out reviews using mysterious and undisclosed methods," history professor Alison Frank Johnson told US media.Gay's presidency was the shortest in Harvard University's history, spanning six months and two days, according to the Harvard Crimson.

