https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/the-american-century-is-over-us-faces-economic-turbulence-in-2024-1115878568.html
'The American Century is Over': US Faces Economic Turbulence in 2024
'The American Century is Over': US Faces Economic Turbulence in 2024
In this year's first episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. spoke with India-based geopolitical analyst SL Kanthan about how will the world look like in 2024.
2024-01-02T17:20+0000
2024-01-02T17:20+0000
2024-01-02T17:20+0000
new rules
radio
podcasts
india
china
brics
us economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115878400_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_958232011a9a9405008217fc1d87f570.jpg
'The American Century is Over': US Faces Economic Turbulence in 2024
'The American Century is Over': US Faces Economic Turbulence in 2024
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115878400_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7547b746335a972b0ec7a78c42fc80fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
radio, podcasts, india, china, brics, us economy, аудио
radio, podcasts, india, china, brics, us economy, аудио
'The American Century is Over': US Faces Economic Turbulence in 2024
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this year's first episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. spoke with India-based geopolitical analyst SL Kanthan about how will the world look like in 2024.
"The US has been living in a fantasy world since the World War Two, but that ride is now coming to an end. If you look at the top ten busiest container sea ports, seven of them are in China, and one or two more are in South Korea and in Singapore. The trade is all happening on the east side of the world. And the western part, if you look at Los Angeles and so on, they really have dropped in trade and they're not significant anymore. So, whatever way you slice the cake, the US is losing its preeminence. And the power has moved to the East."
SL Kanthan
India-based geopolitical analyst and writer
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM