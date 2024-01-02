International
A suspected drone strike by Israel at the Hamas political office in Beirut killed two commanders of Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the Palestinian group’s military wing, state Lebanese media cited Hamas as saying Tuesday.
Two Commanders of Hamas' Military Wing Killed in Beirut Blast as Gaza Conflict Escalates

Smoke rises from a destroyed apartment as civil defense workers search for survivors following a massive explosion in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. An explosion killed Saleh Arouri, a top official with the Palestinian militant group Hamas and three others, officials with Hamas and the Lebanese group Hezbollah said.
Smoke rises from a destroyed apartment as civil defense workers search for survivors following a massive explosion in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. An explosion killed Saleh Arouri, a top official with the Palestinian militant group Hamas and three others, officials with Hamas and the Lebanese group Hezbollah said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A suspected drone strike by Israel at the Hamas political office in Beirut killed two commanders of Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the Palestinian group’s military wing, state Lebanese media cited Hamas as saying Tuesday.
Hamas also confirmed the assassination of its deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in the blast that targeted its office in a southern Beirut suburb, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
Six people died in the explosion. Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, condemned al-Arouri's killing as an "Israeli crime" that he said aimed to draw Lebanon deeper into the Palestine-Israel conflict.
A Sputnik correspondent has reported that in response to the blast, Lebanon has stepped up its military presence outside the Hamas office in Beirut after what is believed to be an Israeli drone strike.
The Lebanese army pulled military equipment and additional forces to the site in Al-Mcharafieh neighborhood, on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital. Ambulances and firefighting crews were also deployed.
In response to the deadly blast, Lebanon's Hezbollah has threatened to retaliate against Israel, writing in a statement that the "crime will not go unanswered or unpunished."
Israeli media has reported that the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enforced a gag order on ministers as Lebanon and Hamas blamed the Jewish state for assassinating the Palestinian group’s deputy leader.
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
World
Israel Rejects Hamas’s Hostage Deal Proposal - Reports
05:19 GMT
The Netanyahu's office is said to have specifically instructed ministers not to be interviewed or make any references to the assassination as Israeli police were reportedly put on high alert and told to get ready for rocket attacks and infiltration.
Citing US and Israeli officials, American media claimed that Israel did not notify Washington before the strike was conducted, noting Israeli leadership informed the Biden administration about the attack only after the operation had already begun.

The Tuesday bombing of Hamas’ office on the southern outskirts of Beirut marked an escalation in the nearly three months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Al-Arouri was the most senior Hamas official killed by Israel since the break out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in October.

On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
