US' Nearly $50 Billion B-52 Modernization Program at Risk of Failure

The United States Air Force's modernization plan for its aging B-52 bomber fleet has hit significant supply issues, putting the $48.6 billion program at risk.

2024-01-02

The United States Air Force’s $48.6 billion plan to modernize its aging B-52 fleet is at risk of failing due to a failure to track spare parts and keep tabs on which manufacturers continue to produce spare parts for the Cold War-era bomber.The USAF still operates 72 B-52H bombers, the most recent of which was produced in 1962. Despite its age, Air Force Inspector General Robert P. Storch said in a November audit of the program that “the B-52 remains a cornerstone in the Air Force’s arsenal.”The modernization plan is designed to extend their use until 2060, 108 years after the B-52’s first flight, by outfitting them with new engines, sensors, electronics and a larger, more modern weapons bay. The upgraded planes will also get a new designation, B-52J, to differentiate it from non-upgraded bombers.The report says the USAF relies too heavily on cannibalizing other planes for spare parts and frequently has to wait for new parts. Both issues have led to a decrease in mission-ready planes for the fleet.To rectify the issue, the USAF said it would, at the audit’s recommendation, implement a code review to ensure that proper inventory codes are used for spare parts. The audit says the USAF only partially responded to its two other recommendations: to create a comprehensive list of all spare parts for the B-52 and start tracking which manufacturers still produce components and how long they plan to continue to produce them.Because of that partial response, the program remains open to audit and review.

