https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/venezuela-may-join-brics-during-summit-in-russia---maduro-1115937221.html
Venezuela May Join BRICS During Summit in Russia - Maduro
Venezuela May Join BRICS During Summit in Russia - Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that his country may join BRICS+ as a permanent member during the BRICS summit in October, 2024
2024-01-02T03:37+0000
2024-01-02T03:37+0000
2024-01-02T03:37+0000
world
nicolas maduro
russia
venezuela
brics
kazan
javier milei
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111241227_0:0:2645:1489_1920x0_80_0_0_6fbd572dc0817d1fe434d198616a22c5.jpg
"And I hope that at the next summit in Russia … Venezuela will join BRICS+ as a permanent member," Maduro told Le Monde diplomatique newspaper. Venezuela relies on BRICS as part of a new balanced world, the Venezuelan president added. He also noted that the refusal of Argentina to join BRICS is a "foolish act" that Argentine President Javier Milei committed against his country. The BRICS summit will take place in Kazan, Russia in October 2024. BRICS, established in 2009, is a group uniting the world's largest developing economies, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On Monday, BRICS formally launched full membership of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Argentina was invited to become a member but its newly-elected government declined the invitation last week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/russias-brics-presidency-lends-hope-for-proactive-push-towards-multipolarity-1115911001.html
russia
venezuela
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111241227_179:0:2534:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_261c8f53b13ca60ad37c092a528ccb0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics, brics+, venezuela and brics, maduro and russia
brics, brics+, venezuela and brics, maduro and russia
Venezuela May Join BRICS During Summit in Russia - Maduro
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela relies on BRICS and hopes to join the organization during the summit in Russia’s Kazan, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.
"And I hope that at the next summit in Russia … Venezuela will join BRICS+ as a permanent member," Maduro told Le Monde diplomatique newspaper.
Venezuela relies on BRICS as part of a new balanced world, the Venezuelan president added. He also noted that the refusal of Argentina to join BRICS is a "foolish act" that Argentine President Javier Milei committed against his country.
The BRICS summit will take place in Kazan, Russia in October 2024.
BRICS, established in 2009, is a group uniting the world's largest developing economies, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
On Monday, BRICS formally launched full membership of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Argentina was invited to become a member but its newly-elected government declined the invitation last week.