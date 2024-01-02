https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/watch-russian-forces-eliminate-ukrainian-western-supplied-leopard-2a6-tanks-1115945920.html

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian troops destroying a platoon of Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 tanks in the Svatovsk region as they attempted to attack Russian positions.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian troops destroying a platoon of Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 tanks in the Svatovsk region as they attempted to attack Russian positions.The video shows three Leopard 2A6s with distinctive additional turret protection being hit for assured destruction by multiple munitions, including Lancet kamikaze drones.The Leopard 2 is a main battle tank widely used by several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. It is equipped with a 120 mm smoothbore gun, a powerful engine, and sophisticated armor protection.

