Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Western-Supplied Leopard-2A6 Tanks
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian troops destroying a platoon of Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 tanks in the Svatovsk region as they attempted to attack Russian positions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian troops destroying a platoon of Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 tanks in the Svatovsk region as they attempted to attack Russian positions.The video shows three Leopard 2A6s with distinctive additional turret protection being hit for assured destruction by multiple munitions, including Lancet kamikaze drones.The Leopard 2 is a main battle tank widely used by several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. It is equipped with a 120 mm smoothbore gun, a powerful engine, and sophisticated armor protection.
13:37 GMT 02.01.2024
Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned that further escalation would lead to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian troops destroying a platoon of Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 tanks in the Svatovsk region as they attempted to attack Russian positions.
The video shows three Leopard 2A6s with distinctive additional turret protection being hit for assured destruction by multiple munitions, including Lancet kamikaze drones.
The Leopard 2 is a main battle tank widely used by several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. It is equipped with a 120 mm smoothbore gun, a powerful engine, and sophisticated armor protection.
