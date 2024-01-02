https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/watch-russian-ka-52-alligators-strike-ukrainian-strongholds-manpower-in-krasny-liman-1115945587.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligators Strike Ukrainian Strongholds, Manpower in Krasny Liman
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligators Strike Ukrainian Strongholds, Manpower in Krasny Liman
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Army Aviation strike group hitting Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Krasny Liman area.
The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. The group included several Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters.As the commander of the Ka-52 helicopter noted, after the combat mission, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver and returned to the base.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligators Strike Ukrainian Strongholds, Manpower in Krasny Liman
The Russian Ka-52 Alligator is a highly advanced attack helicopter that has been in service with the Russian Army since the mid-2000s. It is a multirole aircraft capable of performing a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, air support, and anti-tank operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Army Aviation strike group hitting Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Krasny Liman area. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. The group included several Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters.
As the commander of the Ka-52 helicopter noted, after the combat mission, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver and returned to the base.