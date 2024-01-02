https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/watch-russian-ka-52-alligators-strike-ukrainian-strongholds-manpower-in-krasny-liman-1115945587.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligators Strike Ukrainian Strongholds, Manpower in Krasny Liman

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligators Strike Ukrainian Strongholds, Manpower in Krasny Liman

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Army Aviation strike group hitting Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Krasny Liman area.

2024-01-02T13:00+0000

2024-01-02T13:00+0000

2024-01-02T13:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian army

russian defense ministry

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/02/1115944344_88:0:1327:697_1920x0_80_0_0_a8edeae0fcfa43716e6e17cf1d2cace5.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Army Aviation strike group hitting Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Krasny Liman area. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles. The group included several Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters.As the commander of the Ka-52 helicopter noted, after the combat mission, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver and returned to the base.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian Aviation Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower in Krasny Liman Watch Russian Aviation Strike Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower in Krasny Liman 2024-01-02T13:00+0000 true PT0M23S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

watch russian aviation, ukrainian strongholds, russian defense ministry