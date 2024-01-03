https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/african-nations-up-in-arms-over-ethiopia-somaliland-pact-1115958079.html

African Nations ‘Up in Arms’ Over Ethiopia-Somaliland Pact

Somaliland, which seceded from Somalia in 1991, is recognized neither by the African Union nor the UN as an independent state.

A landmark pact between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland is a "lifeline" for the latter’s leader Muse Bihi Abdi, Somali expert Samira Gaid has told the New York Times.The memorandum of understanding between Abdi and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was signed on Monday. It reportedly leased more than 12 miles of sea to the Ethiopian Navy for 50 years.In exchange, Addis Ababa formally recognizes Somaliland as an independent nation, in a move that Abdi said would pave the way to realizing Ethiopia’s aspiration to secure access to the Red Sea.Somaliland is a region of almost four million people located in northern Somalia. It declared itself an independent state in 1991. Despite not being officially recognized by any country or international organization, Somaliland has a government, currency, army and electoral system.Somalia’s government rejected the memorandum of understanding as "null and void" and urged the African Union and the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting over the issue.Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told lawmakers that "Somalia belongs to Somalis," pledging to protect "every inch" of his country's "sacred land" and not tolerate attempts to relinquish any part of it.

