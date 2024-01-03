https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/biden-team-turns-to-fight-for-democracy-strategy-for-2024-election-as-poll-numbers-crater-1115966954.html

Biden Team Turns to 'Fight for Democracy' Strategy for 2024 Election as Poll Numbers Crater

The Biden team is moving to a new" fight for democracy" strategy to counter increasingly bleak prospects for victory in the 2024 election.

James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict as Hamas halts hostage talks, and a suspicious terror attack occurs in Iran.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Ukraine's inability to obtain military equipment from the West's dwindling stockpiles.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, discusses tensions between the Philippines and China and the upcoming Taiwan election.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the problem of the unionized war machine and the jobs market in the US.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the conflict in the Red Sea and the South African move to take Israel to court with accusations of genocide.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Ukrainian cultural connections to Nazi fascism and the economic destruction that US neocon leadership has wrought on the EU.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Biden team's move to a new" fight for democracy" strategy to counter increasingly bleak prospects for victory in the 2024 election.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the Washington Post's arguments that Trump must be removed from contention for the White House by any means necessary.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

