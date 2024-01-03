https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/canada-advisory-alerts-nationals-to-leave-lebanon-amid-escalation-with-israel-1115966287.html

Canada Advisory Alerts Nationals to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalation With Israel

Canada's travel advisory agency on Wednesday reiterated its advice to nationals and permanent residents that they must immediately depart Lebanon amid the latest escalation with Israel.

"On January 2, 2024, explosions caused by suspected drone strikes occurred in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut, resulting in casualties. The attacks appear to be related to the ongoing conflict in the region and could lead to an escalation of hostilities in Lebanon," the updated advisory said. "If you are in Lebanon, including in Beirut: be extremely vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Book a flight to leave the country." Ottawa has been advising its citizens to leave Lebanon through commercial means while they remain available since October 2023. Among other recommendations, the agency said individuals must carry identification documents at all times, avoid areas bordering Syria and Israel, ensuring travel documents are up to date, and register through the Registration Canadians Abroad service. "If you intend to travel to Lebanon despite the advisory, you should consult local authorities and/or experienced local partners, plan a secure route, and monitor the security situation where you are traveling," the agency added. On Tuesday, a Hamas office in Beirut's southern suburbs was targeted in an attack believed to have been carried out by an Israeli drone. At least six people died in the attack, including Hamas's deputy political leader Saleh al-Arouri and two Hamas military commanders. Lebanon's interim prime minister blamed the attack on Israel.

