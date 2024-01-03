https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/designed-to-win-check-out-six-top-notch-russian-drones-1115964442.html

Designed to Win: Check Out Six Top-Notch Russian Drones

Designed to Win: Check Out Six Top-Notch Russian Drones

Drones have conquered the battlefield in the Ukraine conflict, becoming an almost indispensable modern warfare technology. Why has Russia managed to adapt to this revolutionary shift so quickly?

Two Russia-made drones – the Lancet and the Geran – have already stolen Western headlines as highly effective combat uncrewed systems, but what about the other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) exploited by the Russian Armed Forces?In 2021, the National Interest named Russia's best six "killer drones", raising the question whether the nation would catch up with its peers – the US and Turkiye – in mass producing and using UAVs on the battlefield. Among those mentioned by the NI at the time were Orion, Altius, Sirius, Helios, Grom, and Okhotnik.Sputnik reached out to Andrei Koshkin, Soviet and Russian Army veteran, reserve colonel and military expert, to discuss the state-of-art systems that have been somehow neglected by the mainstream media.Orion-10 and Orion-3"In the Russian army [Orion] is known as the Inokhodets [the Pacer]," Koshkin told Sputnik. "It belongs to the class of Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The Orion, a family of Russian UAVs developed by the Kronstadt Group, had also proven effective during the Syrian war: by February 2021, the drone had made 38 flights in Syria, including 17 attacks on terrorist targets, 20 reconnaissance missions and one mission "for other purposes".Altius-UThe Altius-U, a formidable heavy-duty combat drone developed by the Russian Sokol Design Bureau, is also used in the special military operation, according to Sputnik's interlocutor."It is designed mostly for reconnaissance missions, and its wingspan is much larger [than that of the Orion] - 28 meters," Koshkin said. SiriusSirius is a Russian attack unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the Russian company Kronstadt, and based on the Orion platform.The expert pointed out that the Sirius flight radius has increased to 1000 kilometers while the bomb load has increased to 300 kilograms."It belongs to the class of medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned vehicles and has already received a take-off weight of two tons: twice as much. That's the peculiarity. 20 hours in the air continuously at an altitude of 7000 meters," Koshkin pointed out.HeliosThe Helios is a reconnaissance drone developed by the Kronstadt Group. It was designed for long-term patrolling in a given area.The take-off weight of the Helios reaches four tons, with a load capacity of 800 kg. The UAV has a cruising speed of 350-450 km/h and is capable of rising to a height of 11 thousand meters. Its maximum flight duration is 30 hours, and its range is 3,000 km.Per Koshkin, the Helios is yet to be extensively used on the battlefield. It was reported that its onboard radar provides search and tracking of air, ground and surface targets. The drone could be used for a single reconnaissance mission as well as in groups with other aircraft.Grom ('Thunder')"The high-speed Grom ["Thunder"] has a combat load of two tons. Its take-off weight is seven tons. That is, these are quite impressive tactical and technical characteristics," Koshkin said.The Grom is also the Kronstadt Group's brainchild. The UAV has a classic "aircraft" design and V-shaped tail. Its wingspan is 10 meters, and its length reaches almost 14 meters. Its maximum speed is 1000 km/h and its cruising speed is 800 km/h.What's more, the Grom can control a swarm of drones which is rapidly gaining popularity, noted Koshkin."For a successful attack, use a swarm of drones. And now it is able to do this by operating 10 small-sized Molniya drones. It can control them at once," the military veteran explained.Okhotnik ('Hunter')"When it comes to Okhotnik, this drone has been in development for a long time," Koshkin said. The Okhotnik attack unmanned aerial vehicle was developed at the Sukhoi Design Bureau. In May 2022, during the drone's tests the Okhotnik fired at ground targets with guided missiles, which are part of the armament of the Su-57 fighter, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik. The head of Rostec Corporation, Sergei Chemezov, stated at the time that serial production of the Okhotnik heavy attack drones for the Ministry of Defense would begin in 2023.Why are Russian Drones Better Than Their Western Analogues?Even though it is believed that the US drones are top-notch, many of them have proven to be useless in the special military operation. Koshkin explained that no matter how advanced the machine is, one should take into account plenty of battlefield factors and wartime conditions.That is why representatives of Russian enterprises of the military-industrial complex, including those that manufacture unmanned vehicles, are regularly visiting the zone of the special military operation, explained the military veteran. They compare characteristics that they designed and produce at the factory with what is needed for modern warfare on the Ukrainian battlefield.While the US military used to boast that they turned Ukraine into their testing field, the failed counteroffensive has indicated that it was Russians, not Americans, who have learned their lessons fast, according to the reserve colonel.

