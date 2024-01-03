https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/explosions-heard-in-iran-near-quds-commander-soleimanis-tomb-on-assassination-anniversary-1115959465.html
Explosions Heard in Iran Near Quds Commander Soleimani’s Tomb on Assassination Anniversary
Explosions Heard in Iran Near Quds Commander Soleimani’s Tomb on Assassination Anniversary
General Soleimani was in charge of Quds Force – an elite division of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps. Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, by US airstrike.
2024-01-03T12:37+0000
2024-01-03T12:37+0000
2024-01-03T13:13+0000
world
iran
qasem soleimani
general soleimani
us-iran relations hit new low after killing of general soleimani in baghdad
us-iran crisis after soleimani assassination, missile attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115959889_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1298b144e0d266f38731a1af8624f366.jpg
Explosions were heard in the Iranian city of Kerman, where IRGC General Qasem Soleimani is buried. The cause of explosion is unknown. Reportedly, at least 53 people are dead and 170 wounded. Local authorities have already dubbed the explosions a terrorist attack. According to reports, two bombs were planted in bags near cemetery, perpetrators activated them remotely.In January 2020, US assassinated general Soleimani and other high-ranking military officer in Baghdad citing alleged responsibility for the attack on US embassy in Iraq – the claim that was not proved.In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on US bases in Iraq, which resulted in casualties among American military personnel.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115959889_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea162f38d251316ec75c4d4e1f84a926.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, iran, terrorism, general soleimani, quds force, irgc quds
us, iran, terrorism, general soleimani, quds force, irgc quds
Explosions Heard in Iran Near Quds Commander Soleimani’s Tomb on Assassination Anniversary
12:37 GMT 03.01.2024 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 03.01.2024)
Being updated
General Soleimani was in charge of Quds Force – an elite division of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps. Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, by US airstrike.
Explosions were heard in the Iranian city of Kerman, where IRGC General Qasem Soleimani is buried. The cause of explosion is unknown. Reportedly, at least 53 people are dead and 170 wounded.
Local authorities have already dubbed the explosions a terrorist attack. According to reports, two bombs were planted in bags near cemetery, perpetrators activated them remotely.
In January 2020, US assassinated general Soleimani and other high-ranking military officer in Baghdad citing alleged responsibility for the attack on US embassy in Iraq – the claim that was not proved.
In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on US bases in Iraq, which resulted in casualties among American military personnel.