Explosions Heard in Iran Near Quds Commander Soleimani’s Tomb on Assassination Anniversary

General Soleimani was in charge of Quds Force – an elite division of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps. Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, by US airstrike.

Explosions were heard in the Iranian city of Kerman, where IRGC General Qasem Soleimani is buried. The cause of explosion is unknown. Reportedly, at least 53 people are dead and 170 wounded. Local authorities have already dubbed the explosions a terrorist attack. According to reports, two bombs were planted in bags near cemetery, perpetrators activated them remotely.In January 2020, US assassinated general Soleimani and other high-ranking military officer in Baghdad citing alleged responsibility for the attack on US embassy in Iraq – the claim that was not proved.In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on US bases in Iraq, which resulted in casualties among American military personnel.

