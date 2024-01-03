https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/long-awaited-epstein-client-list-to-be-made-available-1115963286.html
Long-Awaited Epstein Client List to be Made Available
Long-Awaited Epstein Client List to be Made Available
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the soon-to-be release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.
Ted Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownPeter Coffin - Journalist, Author and Podcast HostKyle Anzalone - Opinion Editor of AntiWar.comSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about the resignation of Claudine Gay from her role as President of Harvard University.To begin the second hour of Fault Lines, the hosts spoke to journalist Peter Coffin about the soon-to-be released client list of financier Jeffrey Epstein.The final hour of Fault Lines began with guest Kyle Anzalone's analysis on the current Red Sea conflict.Later in the hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Gill about the US Supreme Court's possible decision on Donald Trump's potential ban from several state ballots.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the soon-to-be release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.
Ted Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
Peter Coffin - Journalist, Author and Podcast Host
Kyle Anzalone - Opinion Editor of AntiWar.com
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about the resignation of Claudine Gay from her role as President of Harvard University.
To begin the second hour of Fault Lines, the hosts spoke to journalist Peter Coffin about the soon-to-be released client list of financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The final hour of Fault Lines began with guest Kyle Anzalone's analysis on the current Red Sea conflict.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Gill about the US Supreme Court's possible decision on Donald Trump's potential ban from several state ballots.