https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/malaysia-welcomes-south-africas-decision-to-file-lawsuit-against-israel-at-icj---ministry-1115955787.html

Malaysia Welcomes South Africa's Decision to File Lawsuit Against Israel at ICJ - Ministry

Malaysia Welcomes South Africa's Decision to File Lawsuit Against Israel at ICJ - Ministry

Malaysia said that it welcomes South Africa's decision to file a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over its treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.

2024-01-03T01:32+0000

2024-01-03T01:32+0000

2024-01-03T01:32+0000

world

malaysia

south africa

international court of justice

israel

palestinians

middle east

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115955630_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f7fb10f57127f8723d2f08f75e64be3a.jpg

On Friday, South Africa filed a complaint against Israel at the ICJ under the Genocide Convention, asking the court to issue provisional measures against Israeli authorities. Malaysia also reiterates its call for a long-term solution to the conflict by granting the Palestinians their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220624/why-is-israel-being-compared-to-apartheid-south-africa-1096633012.html

malaysia

south africa

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

countries against gaza genocide, malaysia stance on israel, south africa case against israel