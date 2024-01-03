https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/malaysia-welcomes-south-africas-decision-to-file-lawsuit-against-israel-at-icj---ministry-1115955787.html
Malaysia Welcomes South Africa's Decision to File Lawsuit Against Israel at ICJ - Ministry
Malaysia Welcomes South Africa's Decision to File Lawsuit Against Israel at ICJ - Ministry
Malaysia said that it welcomes South Africa's decision to file a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over its treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.
On Friday, South Africa filed a complaint against Israel at the ICJ under the Genocide Convention, asking the court to issue provisional measures against Israeli authorities. Malaysia also reiterates its call for a long-term solution to the conflict by granting the Palestinians their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem, the statement added.
Malaysia Welcomes South Africa's Decision to File Lawsuit Against Israel at ICJ - Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysia welcomes South Africa's decision to file a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over violations of Palestinian rights in the Gaza Strip, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
On Friday, South Africa filed a complaint against Israel at the ICJ under the Genocide Convention, asking the court to issue provisional measures against Israeli authorities.
"The legal action against Israel before ICJ is a timely and tangible step towards legal accountability for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) at large. As a fellow State Party to the Genocide Convention, Malaysia calls on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law and to immediately end its atrocities against Palestinians," the ministry said in a statement.
Malaysia also reiterates its call for a long-term solution to the conflict by granting the Palestinians their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem, the statement added.