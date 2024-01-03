https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/photos-aftermath-of-deadly-terrorist-bombing-near-iranian-general-soleimanis-grave-1115960771.html
Photos: Aftermath of Deadly Terrorist Bombing Near Iranian General Soleimani's Grave
At least 103 people were killed and 141 injured when two explosive devices went off near the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani in the Iranian city of Kerman amid... 03.01.2024, Sputnik International
The bombs were apparently detonated remotely, one after another, on a road leading to the cemetery when hundreds of Iranians flocked to Soleimani's resting place to mourn his passing on the anniversary of the general's murder.General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, was assassinated by a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
At least 103 people were killed and 141 injured when two explosive devices went off near the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani in the Iranian city of Kerman amid mass events commemorating him.
The bombs were apparently detonated remotely, one after another, on a road leading to the cemetery when hundreds of Iranians flocked to Soleimani's resting place to mourn his passing on the anniversary of the general's murder.
General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, was assassinated by a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
© Photo : IRNA
The attack claimed the lives of at least 103 and left 141 injured.
Above: Aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kerman on January 3.
© Photo : IRNA
The bombs were allegedly concealed in bags and placed near the entrance to the cemetery where Soleimani was buried.
Above: Aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kerman on January 3.
© Photo : IRNA
The bombing occurred when a mourning procession marking the anniversary of Soleimani's assassination was taking place.
Above: Aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kerman on January 3.
© Photo : IRNA
The bombing was officially branded by Iran as a terror attack.
Above: Aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kerman on January 3.
© Photo : IRNA
Iranian authorities have officially declared tomorrow, January 4, a day of public mourning for the victims of this tragedy.
Above: Aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kerman on January 3.
