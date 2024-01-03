https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/rumors-of-resignation-will-chancellor-scholz-step-down-amid-plummeting-rating-1115962172.html
Rumors of Resignation: Will Chancellor Scholz Step Down Amid Plummeting Rating?
Crisis looms over Germany as Olaf Scholz faces a possible early departure from his role amid a catastrophic decline in the Social Democrats' popularity and the shadow of a $2 billion financial scandal.
Support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party has dropped from 20% to 15% according to a December survey by the country's Institute for New Social Answers (INSA). The drop is reportedly causing deep concern among party officials. Furthermore, the gap between it and its main rivals, the opposition conservative block CDU/CSU, has nearly tripled, reaching 17 percentage points.Scholz's approval rating as the head of the government has also plummeted, with only one in five Germans expressing approval of his performance, as reported by Bild.Likewise, a December article from the Italian newspaper La Repubblica hinted at "bad rumors" circulating in the Bundestag, without disclosing sources. The potential successor to Scholz, according to the Italian publication, is also under consideration, with Pistorius being a prominent candidate.The Wirecard scandal of 2020, involving a fraudulent scheme amounting to $2 billion, may also influence Scholz's fate. At that time, Scholz served as the Minister of Finance in Angela Merkel's government. Wirecard, once considered a promising fintech company specializing in cryptocurrency cards, went bankrupt in June 2020, revealing the disappearance of €1.9 billion from its accounts. Markus Braun, the head of the company, was arrested, and Jan Marsalek, the company's executive, went missing.Scholz was responsible for financial supervision, as Wirecard was a partner of the federal government.The chancellor has consistently denied any involvement in the scandal and personal responsibility for what transpired.Addressing the chancellor's policies, Gunnar Beck, a member of the European Parliament from the hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, stated in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia on January 3 that Scholz should resign.As the politician noted, he does not currently see a way to force Scholz to step down, as it is not in the interests of his coalition partners, as they are even more unpopular. The opposition party will also not push him to resign because it is in the interest of the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, for Scholz to cause a real catastrophe in the remaining 18 months.
