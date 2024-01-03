https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/russian-fighter-jet-hammers-ukrainian-positions-from-ultra-low-altitude-1115958421.html

Russian Fighter Jet Hammers Ukrainian Positions From Ultra-Low Altitude

Russian Su-25 attack aircraft shelled Ukrainian outposts at extremely low altitude of 25 meters, Defense Ministry reported. The jets descended to a level of 8-store building.

Russian Su-25 fighter jets bombed Ukrainian outposts at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters, the MoD reported. The jets descended to the height of an 8-storey building. According to the statement, all targets were hit.After the attack, the pilots conducted anti-missile maneuvers, fired false heat targets to confuse enemy air defenses, and returned safely to base.The Su-25 attack aircraft, known in Russia as the Gratch (lit. "Rook"), is designed to provide close air support to Russian ground forces.

