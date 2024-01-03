International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Fighter Jet Hammers Ukrainian Positions From Ultra-Low Altitude
Russian Fighter Jet Hammers Ukrainian Positions From Ultra-Low Altitude
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft shelled Ukrainian outposts at extremely low altitude of 25 meters, Defense Ministry reported. The jets descended to a level of 8-store building.
Russian Su-25 fighter jets bombed Ukrainian outposts at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters, the MoD reported. The jets descended to the height of an 8-storey building. According to the statement, all targets were hit.After the attack, the pilots conducted anti-missile maneuvers, fired false heat targets to confuse enemy air defenses, and returned safely to base.The Su-25 attack aircraft, known in Russia as the Gratch (lit. "Rook"), is designed to provide close air support to Russian ground forces.
Russian Fighter Jet Hammers Ukrainian Positions From Ultra-Low Altitude

Sergey Lebedev
Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian jets have ruled the skies, instilling fear in Ukrainian soldiers.
Russian Su-25 fighter jets bombed Ukrainian outposts at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters, the MoD reported. The jets descended to the height of an 8-storey building. According to the statement, all targets were hit.

"The crews of the Su-25 of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed outposts and enemy personnel in the direction of Donetsk. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided artillery missiles. The attack was carried out in pitch-up at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters," the ministry specified.

After the attack, the pilots conducted anti-missile maneuvers, fired false heat targets to confuse enemy air defenses, and returned safely to base.
The Su-25 attack aircraft, known in Russia as the Gratch (lit. "Rook"), is designed to provide close air support to Russian ground forces.
