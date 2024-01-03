International
Russian Navy Novelties: Meet 'Burya' Supersonic Missile Ship and 'Kronstadt' Submarine
Russian Navy Novelties: Meet 'Burya' Supersonic Missile Ship and 'Kronstadt' Submarine
The Russian Navy’s fleet will receive the Burya small missile ship and the Kronstadt submarine as its first additions for 2024.
Russia's Pacific, Baltic, and Black Sea Fleets will be reinforced with several small missile and patrol ships this year, as well as naval minesweepers, the Defense Ministry's Information and Mass Communications Department reported.In addition, the naval ensign will be hoisted on the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine "Arkhangelsk" of the Yasen-M project, intended for the submarine force of the Northern Fleet, after completion of state trials.The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that another strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser of the Borei-A project, the "Knyaz Pozharsky", the fourth frigate of the 22350 Project named "Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Isakov", and the corvette of the 20385 Project "Provorny" will be launched this year.In addition, the naval minesweepers of the 12700 project, small missile ships of the 22800 and 21631 projects, patrol ships and the large submarine of the 636.3 project, the "Yakutsk", along with other ships, boats and support vessels are planned to be launched.In December, it was reported that the Burya small missile ship successfully conducted missile launches from the Pantsir-M system as part of the final state trials in the Baltic Sea. This ship, the second of the 22800 project series, is equipped with the new Pantsir-M antiaircraft missile and gun system developed by the KBP Instrument Design Bureau.
16:36 GMT 03.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander GalperinRussian missile ship 'Burya' before its launch in October 2023 in the Leningrad region.
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
Subscribe
The Russian Navy’s fleet will receive the Burya small missile ship and the Kronstadt submarine as its first additions for 2024.
Russia's Pacific, Baltic, and Black Sea Fleets will be reinforced with several small missile and patrol ships this year, as well as naval minesweepers, the Defense Ministry's Information and Mass Communications Department reported.
"In 2024, the Russian Navy will continue its planned expansion. Among the first to join its operational ranks will be the ‘Burya’ (Storm) small missile ship and the ‘Kronstadt’ submarine, which was tested in the Baltic Sea in 2023," the statement said.
Russia's "Kronstadt" submarine to be dispatched in Saint Petersburg.
© Sputnik / Irina Motina
© Sputnik / Irina Motina
/
Go to the mediabank
In addition, the naval ensign will be hoisted on the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine "Arkhangelsk" of the Yasen-M project, intended for the submarine force of the Northern Fleet, after completion of state trials.
The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that another strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser of the Borei-A project, the "Knyaz Pozharsky", the fourth frigate of the 22350 Project named "Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Isakov", and the corvette of the 20385 Project "Provorny" will be launched this year.
In addition, the naval minesweepers of the 12700 project, small missile ships of the 22800 and 21631 projects, patrol ships and the large submarine of the 636.3 project, the "Yakutsk", along with other ships, boats and support vessels are planned to be launched.
In December, it was reported that the Burya small missile ship successfully conducted missile launches from the Pantsir-M system as part of the final state trials in the Baltic Sea. This ship, the second of the 22800 project series, is equipped with the new Pantsir-M antiaircraft missile and gun system developed by the KBP Instrument Design Bureau.
Russian missile ship 'Burya' before its launch in October 2023 in the Leningrad region.
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
/
Go to the mediabank
